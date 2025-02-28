United Trust Bank Property Development Appoints Andy Porter as Senior Director

United Trust Bank (UTB) is continuing to enhance its support of housebuilders and developers operating in the South of England with the appointment of Andy Porter as Senior Director in its business development team.

The appointment follows a busy start to 2025 for the specialist lender and a successful 2024 when it sanctioned over £1bn of funding for a variety of residential and mixed-use schemes across England and Wales.

Andy Porter is an experienced career banker having worked in real estate finance for around 25 years with lenders including RBS and Barclays. Most recently Andy was Business Development Director at Close Brothers.

In his role at UTB, Andy will predominantly be assisting housebuilders and developers operating across the South of England in securing flexible and competitive funding for a wide variety of residential and resi-led mixed use developments for both build to sell and build to rent sectors.

Andy Porter’s appointment follows Andy Thomson recently joining UTB in the newly created role of Senior Director – Operational Real Estate. He is initially focusing on delivering loans to developers and investors operating in the Build to Rent sector, before exploring opportunities in adjacent markets including Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) and Co-living.

Adam Bovingdon, Head of Property Development, United Trust Bank, commented: “Andy has joined us at an excellent time as we’re seeing high levels of enquiries from housebuilders and developers looking to take advantage of increasing activity in the market as well as the Government’s commitment to get Britain building.

“2024 was a successful year for the Bank’s Property Development team. At the close we were helping our developer customers create around 4500 new homes across England and Wales and we are aiming to help housebuilders deliver even more in 2025.”

Upon joining UTB, Andy Porter said: “UTB has established an excellent reputation as an experienced and reliable relationship lender. I am excited to have joined the Bank at this busy time as it continues to support SME housebuilders and targets further lending growth this year and in the future.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals