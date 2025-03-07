Luna Students Announces New Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Expansion

Luna Students, a leading provider of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) management services and part of Torsion Group, is pleased to announce its new leadership team. The appointments mark a significant step in Luna’s ambitious growth strategy, positioning the company to enhance student living experiences while driving value for property owners. We’re especially proud that our leadership team is majority female —an important distinction in a sector where this remains rare.

Meet the Leadership Team

Louise Bena, Managing Director

With over 15 years of experience in the PBSA sector, Louise is a strategic leader with a proven track record in driving occupancy, enhancing student experiences, and maximising asset value. Having held senior roles at Unite, Liberty Living, GSA/Yugo, and StudentCrowd, she brings a wealth of expertise in sales, marketing, and strategy. Louise’s vision for Luna Students is centred around operational excellence and industry-leading student experiences.

Stuart Henderson, Operations Director

Stuart has been at the forefront of PBSA operations for over a decade. Beginning his journey as General Manager at The Student Housing Company in 2014, he quickly ascended to European Head of Operations at Yugo, overseeing 20,000 beds. His leadership has garnered multiple industry awards, including International Operator of the Year at the 2020 Student Accommodation Awards. Stuart’s expertise in operational efficiency, team leadership, and ESG strategies will be instrumental in Luna’s continued growth.

Rosie Hill, Marketing Director

Rosie began her decade-long career in PBSA as a Resident Assistant at The Student Housing Company, quickly advancing to Digital Marketing Specialist. She later played a key role in the rapid expansion of PBSA portfolios, successfully launching new markets across nine countries as Head of Marketing at Nido Living and contributing to 12 industry award wins during her tenure.

With expertise in brand development, demand generation, and strategic market entry, and named one of EG’s Rising Stars of Real Estate in 2023, her appointment will support LUNA’s ambitious growth, expanding its presence in new locations and strengthening student engagement.

Shelley Bellett, Commercial & Operations Director

Shelley brings over 17 years of experience in PBSA, having held key roles at Yugo, Liberty Living, The Student Housing Company and Project Student. She specialises in building high-performing teams and optimising commercial and operational functions. She has a keen ability to enhance student experience while delivering strong financial performance. Shelley’s leadership will ensure Luna’s growth remains people-focused, aligning with its commitment to providing exceptional student living environments.

Luna’s Growth and Expansion Plans

LUNA Students currently has over 700 beds live for 2025 and a pipeline of over 2500 beds as part of their rapid growth plan to own and operate over 4,000 beds in the next 4 years. As a third-party operator, Luna is expanding its reach through strategic partnerships, leveraging its expertise to provide best-in-class student accommodation management services.

In partnership with Torsion Group, Luna is committed to sustainability, operational efficiency, and student well-being. Recent developments include a joint venture with Zenzic Capital, acquiring five major PBSA schemes in Leeds, Warwick and Nottingham. Currently LUNA operates two schemes, with three additional properties set to launch in September 2025, following a mix of owner –operator and third-party management models.

Luna Students work closely with Torsion Developments to achieve the highest 3-Star Fitwel Certification in the UK, and excellent BREEAM ratings reinforcing its commitment to creating healthy and sustainable student living environments.

Leadership Vision

Louise Bena, Managing Director at Luna Students, stated:

I am incredibly proud to have built such an outstanding leadership team. At Luna Students, people are at the heart of everything we do—our team, our customers, and our investors. We are committed to delivering excellence at every level. This year marks an exciting period of growth for Luna, and I am thrilled to be on this journey with such a talented and dedicated team.

Dan Spencer, CEO of Torsion Group, added:

Luna Students is a key part of Torsion Group’s fully integrated business model, enabling us to invest, develop, construct and operate best-in-class student accommodation. The team at Luna is among the best in the sector, and they are already making a huge impact—enhancing student experiences, optimising developments, and delivering strong returns for our investors. With Louise’s leadership and our combined expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and set new benchmarks for excellence in the PBSA sector.

For more information on Luna Students, visit: www.lunastudents.co.uk

