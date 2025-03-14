Anchor Hanover response to ‘Warm Homes’ funding

Liz Davenport, Anchor’s Property Sustainability Director said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded a provisional funding allocation of £12.3 million from the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3 and look forward to collaborating with colleagues from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the coming weeks to launch this vital project. Over the next three years, this initiative will retrofit hundreds of homes for older people, improving the properties’ energy efficiency to an EPC band C, while enhancing comfort and affordability for our residents.

This project builds upon the success of our previous work with the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 2.1, delivered in partnership with our Greener Futures Partnership colleagues. We are eager to continue working alongside our peers, supply chain partners, and, most importantly, our residents, to create warmer, lower-carbon homes nationwide.

We look forward to sharing further details with colleagues, residents, and stakeholders as the project details are finalised.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals