New Leadership for BPF Retail Board as Morgan Garfield Takes the Helm

The British Property Federation (BPF) has announced the appointment of Morgan Garfield, head of capital partnerships at NewRiver, as the new chair of its Retail Board.

Garfield succeeds Allan Lockhart, CEO of NewRiver, who is stepping down from the role.

A co-founder of investment management firm Ellandi, Garfield played a key role in expanding the business over 16 years, overseeing the management of more than 30 shopping centres before its acquisition by NewRiver in July 2024. Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in acquiring and managing shopping centres across the UK, from local community hubs to major retail destinations. His experience spans working with a diverse range of stakeholders, including investors, debt providers, local authorities, occupiers, and community groups.

In his new role as chair, Garfield aims to champion the UK retail sector as an attractive investment opportunity and engage with key stakeholders to drive positive change. He will also continue to support the BPF’s initiatives, including advocating for business rates reform and modernising the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 to streamline commercial leasing. Additionally, he will push for policies that encourage the decarbonisation of buildings and facilitate the repurposing of vacant and underutilised spaces in town centres.

Speaking about his appointment, Garfield said: “I am honoured to take on the role of chair of the BPF Retail Board. Our high streets, town centres, and shopping centres are vital to both the economy and local communities. Retail has undergone significant structural changes, accelerated by the impact of Covid, and we are now at a pivotal moment. Retailers and consumers increasingly recognise the value of physical stores within an omni-channel environment, while communities and government acknowledge the importance of placemaking in our towns and cities. This presents a unique opportunity to invest, curate, and shape vibrant retail destinations that drive long-term economic and social prosperity.

“This is an exciting time for retail property, and I look forward to promoting this vision to investors and stakeholders. It is crucial that the BPF and its members continue to influence policy and create a regulatory environment that fosters investment and delivers thriving towns, employment opportunities, and dynamic spaces where people want to live, shop, and socialise.”

Other members of the BPF Retail Board include representatives from M&G Real Estate, Landsec, Aberdeen, Pepper Media, Hammerson, Cadogan Estates, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, British Land, CBRE, and Shaftesbury Capital.

