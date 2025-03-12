Cast Consultancy and KOPE expand their partnership to reinforce trust in construction supply chains

Cast Consultancy, a leader in modernising construction practices, and KOPE, the pioneering platform for modern construction, are excited to announce an expanded strategic partnership aimed at improving the standards of trust and quality in the construction industry.
The partnership leverages Cast’s industry expertise and KOPE’s innovative platform to introduce a verification badge service for suppliers that creates a standardised benchmark for quality assurance.
This new feature, called Verified by Cast, enables specifiers to remove the guesswork from their supplier searches and confidently build their supply chains, with the knowledge the companies they’re working with are who they say they are.
Key benefits of the partnership:
- A badge of credibility: Suppliers on KOPE Market can now achieve Verified by Cast status, which distinguishes their products and services as meeting a range of quality and reliability standards that developers and contractors expect to see from suppliers.
- Increased specifier confidence: Specifiers can trust that verified suppliers have undergone a comprehensive evaluation, ensuring that all listed products meet or exceed industry expectations for quality and performance.
- Streamlined project planning: The verification process reduces the time and resources specifiers spend on vetting suppliers, allowing for quicker and more efficient project execution.
“We are thrilled to partner with KOPE to bring Verified by Cast to the market,” said Jeff Endean, Director at Cast Consultancy. “It aligns with our mission to drive industry change. Verified by Cast is a practical step towards providing more confidence for specifiers, and more visibility for high quality suppliers of proven build systems and product. We think Verified by Cast has a role to play in supporting collaboration and meaningful innovation, responding to the UK’s pressing need for new homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and wider infrastructure.”
Charlotte Garrett, Head of Industry Strategy from KOPE added, “Our platform is designed to facilitate easier and more effective connections within the construction industry. The integration of Cast Verification will significantly improve the value we offer to both suppliers and specifiers, making KOPE Market the obvious choice for construction businesses looking for trusted, reliable partners.”
The partnership marks a significant step towards improving transparency and trust in construction procurement, aligning with both companies’ commitment to supporting the growth and development of a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable construction industry.
For more information about the partnership or to become a Cast Verified supplier, please visit www.cast-consultancy.com/verified.
