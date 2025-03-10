Work will complete in spring on one of Europe’s most advanced clinical and hazardous waste incinerators

Work will complete this spring on a multi-million-pound state-of-the-art incinerator at Newton Aycliffe in County Durham that will process up to 10,500 tonnes of clinical and hazardous waste each year and transform it into a low-carbon heat source for local businesses.

The 75,000 sq ft facility at Merchant Park is being development managed by INDEV Projects on behalf of Fornax Environmental Solutions and Gresham House, which is an £8.3billion asset management fund.

Yorkshire based Tate Consulting is providing full mechanical and electrical design services on the project and GMI Construction Group is the principal contractor.

The high-temperature treatment facility, which is set to create more than 17 highly skilled jobs, will be operated by Fornax Environmental Solutions and will process waste that cannot be sent to landfill, recycled or go to other types of energy-from-waste plants. The site’s innovative technology will produce a zero-carbon district heating scheme within Merchant Park.

The development is part of an initial £15million investment, excluding the incinerator installation, which will be undertaken as a second phase by renewable heat specialist, Nordheat.

The site is set to open in 2026 and has been designed to comfortably meet and surpass new regulations on emission controls, which will be introduced later this year. Currently there are only three high-temperature treatment facilities for clinical and hazardous waste in the UK.

Once the site is operational, it will process all types of clinical waste from hospitals, nursing homes, dental clinics, GP surgeries and veterinary practices. It will also be used for certain items of hazardous waste which could include electrical items, DIY related materials and certain beauty products.

Ray Cavanagh, who is a director at Yorkshire headquartered Tate Consulting, said: “This is the first thermal treatment project that we’ve worked on, but it’s a perfect fit for us because it plays to our strengths of adding value to pioneering and high-quality developments that are environmentally astute, highly sustainable and institutionally funded.

“We have designed and will be implementing cutting-edge solutions at every stage of the project spanning the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, a highly advanced sprinkler system as well as integrating the site into a 5.6MW district heating system.”

Nick McTague, from INDEV Projects, which is a joint venture between Tate Group and Generate Real Estate, said: “Once complete, the facility will boast the latest energy-from-waste technology, which will be complemented by a wide range of green credentials.

“The whole building will be highly insulated and constructed with low or zero volatile organic compound materials, Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, some recycled steel, eco-friendly paint, solar panels and a sustainable urban drainage system. All this will combine to create one of the most advanced, high-temperature treatment facilities of its kind in Europe.”

Other companies in the development team include architects, ASA, structural engineering practice, Burrows Graham and quantity surveyor and employer’s agent, KAM.

