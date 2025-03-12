Manchester United Reveals Ambitious Plans for Old Trafford Redevelopment

Manchester United has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art 100,000-seat stadium as the centrepiece of a major regeneration project for the Old Trafford area.

The club estimates that the stadium and wider redevelopment could contribute £7.3 billion annually to the UK economy, while also delivering significant social and economic benefits to the local community. Plans suggest the initiative could create up to 92,000 new jobs and 17,000 homes, making it one of the most transformative projects in the region’s history.

Leading architecture firm Foster + Partners has been appointed to design the stadium district and will oversee the development of a comprehensive masterplan, including feasibility studies, consultations, and detailed design work.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham highlighted the scale of the opportunity, stating: “Our shared ambition is to unlock the full potential of the club for the benefit of its supporters and Greater Manchester as a whole. If executed successfully, the regeneration impact could surpass even that of London 2012.”

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe emphasised the long-term benefits: “Beyond football, this project has the potential to drive lasting economic and social renewal in Old Trafford, creating jobs and investment opportunities both during construction and once the stadium district is fully operational.”

The UK government has prioritised infrastructure investment, particularly in the North of England, and this redevelopment aligns with that mission, reinforcing its national significance.

Lord Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, described the vision for the new district: “The stadium will be an outward-looking, dynamic hub at the heart of a walkable, sustainable community, fully integrated with public transport and enriched by green spaces.”

With Manchester United’s ambitious plans taking shape, the project promises to redefine Old Trafford, blending world-class sport with urban renewal and long-term economic growth.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals