Mulligans Tees Up New Crazy Golf Venue in Guildford

Adventure Leisure, the company behind Mulligans, BUNKERS, Total Ninja, and Ninja Warrior UK, is bringing its popular crazy golf concept to Guildford town centre.

Set to be the 14th Mulligans venue in the UK, the new site will span 17,000 sq ft on North Street. It will be created by combining two vacant units – the ground floor previously occupied by TGI Fridays and a basement space that formerly housed a nightclub and later a pop-up leisure venue, Slice.

The Guildford venue will offer two 9-hole crazy golf courses alongside a variety of interactive games, including electronic darts, American pool, and electro-shuffleboard. Sports-themed arcade games such as air hockey, skeeball, and basketball will also be available.

In addition to the gaming experiences, Mulligans Guildford will feature a family-friendly sports area with booth seating and TV screens, as well as a food and drink offering to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Stephen Brown, chief operating officer of Adventure Leisure, said: “We can’t wait to open our latest Mulligans venue in Guildford. We’ve had our eyes on the town for some time and have some exciting plans for the golf courses in particular. It’s fantastic to be working with Zachary Pulman to bring everything to life.

“We’re in a really exciting period of growth for Adventure Leisure, following our new venue in Hemel Hempstead last year and with Mulligans Guildford opening soon.”

Adventure Leisure currently operates 13 Mulligans locations across the UK, including sites in Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Norwich, Sidcup, Stevenage, Tonbridge, Worcester, and Hemel Hempstead.

The Guildford opening marks another step in the company’s expansion, bringing its unique mix of crazy golf, arcade games, and social entertainment to a new audience.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals