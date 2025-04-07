Fresh New Look for Local Life: Co-op Unveils Revamped Trio of Community Stores

The Co-op has proudly reopened three of its stores following significant refurbishments aimed at transforming the shopping experience for local communities.

The convenience retailer’s sites in Topsham (Devon), Scarborough (Yorkshire), and Tupsley (Herefordshire) have all undergone major makeovers, boasting refreshed layouts and a stylish new design.

Opening of Tupsley Co-Op, Hereford Co Op Food : Newlands Park Scarborough

Each store, ranging in size from 1,000 to 2,300 square feet, now features upgraded refrigeration systems designed to reduce energy consumption. Customers can enjoy an enhanced range of fresh produce, food-to-go options, meal deals, frozen favourites, dairy and bakery items, Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers, ready meals, and everyday essentials.

The upgraded stores also support Co-op’s growing online delivery service, acting as fulfilment hubs for home grocery deliveries through the retailer’s own online platform.

In addition, soft plastic recycling points have been introduced, allowing shoppers to return typically difficult-to-recycle items such as crisp packets, bread bags, ready meal lids, biscuit wrappers, and pet food pouches.

Daniel Case, Store Manager at the Fore Street Co-op in Topsham, shared his enthusiasm:

“The whole team is thrilled to invest in Topsham and relaunch the Co-op store. The transformation is remarkable, and the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve introduced a fresh, modern feel along with an expanded product range – offering quality, choice, and value for everyone.

“We’re excited to welcome our members and customers back into their new-look Co-op. We’re here to make a difference locally and continue to serve and support our community with convenience and care.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals