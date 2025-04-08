Next Stop: The Future – £1bn Vision to Transform London Liverpool Street Station

Network Rail Property has officially submitted plans for a major redevelopment of London Liverpool Street station – a £1 billion transformation set to futureproof the UK’s busiest transport hub and turn it into a destination in its own right.

The ambitious proposals will see the station expanded to accommodate more than 200 million passengers annually, with improvements aimed at boosting capacity, accessibility, and the overall experience for commuters and visitors alike. Currently serving around 118 million people each year, Liverpool Street is expected to see this figure soar to 158 million by 2041, prompting the need for significant investment.

To fund the development, Network Rail is working with private sector partners, with much of the cost covered through the construction of new office space above the station – pushing the total value of the scheme beyond £1bn.

The revitalised station will offer more than just improved travel links. New retail outlets, leisure spaces, and flexible workspaces are planned, positioning Liverpool Street as a central London hub not just for transport, but for lifestyle and business too.

Key features of the redevelopment include:

Eight new lifts and an increase in escalators from four to ten

Expanded ticketing facilities and a reconfigured bus interchange

Additional shops, cafés, and family-friendly toilets on every level

A designated dog-friendly area for travelling pets

Enhanced accessibility throughout the station

Robin Dobson, Property Director at Network Rail, said:

“Investing in transport infrastructure is vital for unlocking future economic growth in London and beyond. This scheme will ensure Liverpool Street remains a landmark gateway to the capital for generations to come.

“Our plans put passengers first, while carefully preserving the station’s historic Victorian features – including the iconic trainshed and the Great Eastern Hotel.”

Architectural firm Acme, led by founding director Friedrich Ludewig, has designed the redevelopment. He added:

“Liverpool Street is one of London’s great Victorian stations. Our vision is to enhance its accessibility and celebrate its legacy while creating modern, sustainable workspaces and improved passenger flow.

“We’ve embraced the challenge of designing new entrances and roof structures that honour the original 1875 design and its 1990s extension. This will be a world-class transport hub fit for the future of the City.”

