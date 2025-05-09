CBRE Global Workplace Solutions Secures Long-Term Contract with DC Thomson

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) and Scottish media company, DC Thomson, have entered into a long-term facilities management agreement, enabling a step-change in the delivery of technical services across DC Thomson’s property portfolio. As part of the agreement, CBRE will deliver hard services across 17 sites, which include Dundee, Aberdeen, and London locations, encompassing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fabric engineering.

DC Thomson, a family-owned company headquartered in Dundee, has properties spanning the UK, including both office and manufacturing assets. As a leading provider of facilities and workplace solutions in Scotland with significant technical expertise, CBRE’s focus will be supporting DC Thomson in protecting the integrity of the estate, implementing planned and proactive maintenance regimes, and enhancing statutory compliance.

CBRE will also work closely with DC Thomson and their advisor, Cadeama Consulting, to preserve the company’s presence in the local communities in which they operate, crafting a bespoke supply chain strategy that prioritises local organisations and delivers social value.

Alex Noyce, Business Unit Director – Scotland at CBRE GWS says:

“We are thrilled to be working with DC Thomson and supporting them as they look to enhance their portfolio.

“This collaboration brings together CBRE’s hard-services heritage with DC Thomson’s commitment to property maintenance, community engagement, and sustainability. Our shared values and understanding of the unique demands of the media industry make this relationship a perfect fit.

“We look forward to supporting DC Thomson in protecting their heritage and assets. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and ensuring the long-term preservation of their properties.”

Ian Simpson, Head of Estates and Operations at DC Thomson says:

“We are delighted to be working with CBRE GWS to deliver our facilities management services. Although they are a globally renowned organisation, we are impressed by their local expertise and commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable supply chain that promotes growth and jobs across the communities in which we operate. “We expect this appointment will deliver a step change in the way we provide services to the wider DC Thomson community. CBRE’s approach to date has given us confidence that working with them will achieve that.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals