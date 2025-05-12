Workman LLP to Manage Iconic Islington Square Development

Property management and building consultancy specialist Workman LLP has been appointed by Sager House Almeida to deliver property management services at the high-profile Islington Square development in north London.

Located on Islington’s bustling Upper Street, the 170,000 sq ft mixed-use scheme combines heritage architecture with a modern lifestyle offering. Workman will work closely with asset manager Sovereign Centros to attract new occupiers and support the performance and vibrancy of the estate.

The development is already home to a wide variety of retail and leisure tenants, including Third Space, Odeon, a Heal’s pop-up, Megan’s, Anthropologie and A.P.C.

Originally constructed in the early 1900s as a red-brick sorting office for the General Post Office, the building has been reimagined as a contemporary destination while preserving its historic character.

James Simpson, partner at Workman, said:

“We are very much looking forward to working alongside Sovereign Centros and Sager House Almeida to highlight the very best aspects of this much-loved asset, ensuring it performs to the top of its potential.”

The appointment reflects Workman’s continued growth across landmark mixed-use and retail-led schemes, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for complex and character-rich urban developments.

