Bidvest Noonan Strengthens Partnership with Docklands Light Railway Operator

Bidvest Noonan has retained its long-standing contract with Keolis Amey Docklands (KAD), the operator of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) for Transport for London, marking a significant milestone in their continued collaboration.

The renewed agreement highlights the strength of the relationship between the two organisations and reflects Bidvest Noonan’s consistent delivery of high-quality facilities management services across one of London’s most vital transport networks. The company will continue to provide essential cleaning and support services throughout the DLR’s network of stations, stops, and rolling stock, contributing to a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for passengers.

Building on this success, Bidvest Noonan is expanding its scope of services under the new contract. Enhancements include the addition of pest control and laundry services, alongside strategic investments in new equipment and technologies aimed at boosting team efficiency and improving the overall customer experience.

Keith Middleton, Managing Director of Transport at Bidvest Noonan, commented on the achievement:

“We are delighted to continue our work with Keolis Amey Docklands. This contract renewal is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the strength of the partnership we’ve built over the years. We’re excited to keep raising the bar in service delivery.”

Adam Prust, Key Account Director for Bidvest Noonan, added:

“As we enter the new franchise phase with KAD, we’re deepening our relationship by expanding our service offering. Our focus remains firmly on innovation, continuous improvement, and delivering exceptional value for both our client and DLR passengers.”

This contract retention further cements Bidvest Noonan’s reputation as a trusted and innovative partner in the UK transport sector, known for its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach.

