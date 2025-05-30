Mega Data Campus Set to Transform Lincolnshire into AI Infrastructure Powerhouse

A bold new proposal for what would be the UK’s largest data centre development has emerged, with plans submitted for a £7.6 billion hyperscale AI campus in North Lincolnshire.

Located at the former RAF Elsham Wolds airfield near Scunthorpe, the ambitious Elsham Tech Park project would span 176 hectares and deliver over 1.5 million square metres of data centre floorspace. The masterplan includes 15 high-capacity data halls, a major new energy centre, and supporting infrastructure designed to position Lincolnshire at the forefront of the UK’s digital and AI revolution.

The development, led by Elsham Tech Park Ltd, seeks to support an IT load of 1,000MW—one of the highest targets ever proposed for a UK-based digital campus. It is designed to serve the exponential growth in demand for artificial intelligence processing, cloud computing, and high-volume data storage.

Alongside the tech infrastructure, the campus is also being pitched as a green energy innovation hub. Plans include an on-site energy centre capable of generating up to 49.9MW, a large-scale battery storage compound, substations, a district heating facility, and flexible commercial space. A particularly novel element is the integration of heat reuse: surplus heat from server operations could be redirected to energy-intensive greenhouse agriculture, creating year-round food production opportunities and circular energy efficiencies.

The proposed site would include new spine roads linking the 15 data zones, each capable of standalone delivery, offering flexibility in construction sequencing and operational rollout. Access would be via a primary route from the Flarepath industrial estate. Buildings are planned to range from 7 to 23 metres in height and would be visually softened by bunds up to 10 metres high and new woodland planting to help the project blend with the surrounding landscape.

Construction is expected to span a 10-year period, creating between 2,600 and 3,600 full-time equivalent jobs annually across on-site and off-site activity. While the capital build cost is estimated at £7.6 billion, this figure excludes the high-value IT infrastructure that will be installed within the data halls.

Breakdown of major cost areas includes:

Electrical systems: £3.43bn (45%)

HVAC and cooling: £1.57bn (21%)

Building fit-out: £1.35bn (18%)

Building shell: £1.08bn (14%)

Fire suppression and safety systems: £185m (2%)

North Lincolnshire Council is actively seeking government recognition of the area as an AI Growth Zone—a designation that would fast-track planning, infrastructure delivery, and energy support. If successful, Elsham could soon become a key node in the UK’s digital infrastructure network.

Should the scheme receive planning approval, the Elsham Tech Park would not only redefine Lincolnshire’s role in the digital economy but also mark a significant milestone in the UK’s race to build the next generation of AI-ready infrastructure.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals