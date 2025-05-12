Work Begins on £38m Wellness Hub at Heart of Caerphilly Regeneration

Construction has officially started on Caerphilly’s flagship £38 million Leisure and Wellness Hub—an integral part of the wider Caerphilly Town 2035 placemaking regeneration strategy.

Commissioned by Caerphilly County Borough Council, the state-of-the-art facility is being delivered by Alliance Leisure as development partner and future operator, with Morgan Sindall appointed as main contractor. Architecture is led by Watson Batty, while Hadron Consulting oversees project management.

Set to become a major community asset, the two-storey, timber-clad building will house a six-lane swimming pool with an adjoining wet play zone, a modern fitness suite equipped for cardiovascular and strength training, two squash courts, and a power-assisted wellness suite. Additional features include flexible studio spaces, a group cycle studio, health consultation rooms, and an adventure play area alongside a TAGactive Arena.

The facility will also incorporate a health-focused café, community lounge, and versatile social spaces to support local group use. It is designed to meet modern environmental standards, with air source heat pump technology helping to create an energy-efficient, low-carbon building.

Julia Goddard, regional director at Alliance Leisure, said:

“The Alliance team has been working with the council on this project since 2022, so it is fantastic to finally see a vision being turned into a reality. The new building integrates modern technologies to create an efficient, air-source-powered environment, housing an array of innovative facilities that directly match the needs of the community.”

The project is being jointly funded by £20 million from the UK government’s Levelling Up fund and £18 million from Caerphilly County Borough Council’s own reserves.

With construction now underway, the Caerphilly Leisure and Wellness Hub is on track to become a cornerstone of the region’s regeneration ambitions—delivering improved health, wellbeing, and community infrastructure for years to come.

