Winvic to Deliver Landmark Student Scheme in Coventry’s Westwood Hub

Winvic Construction has secured a major contract to deliver a 544-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Coventry, marking a new partnership with developer Gilltown.

Located at Westwood Business Park, just a mile from the University of Warwick, the development—dubbed Progress House—will transform the site of a former office building into a six-storey, high-spec student community designed with both comfort and sustainability in mind.

As well as a 4,000 sq ft commercial unit at ground level to serve students and the surrounding neighbourhood, the scheme boasts an impressive line-up of amenities. These include a gym, fitness studio, cinema room, dinner party space, games lounge, quiet study rooms and a garden lounge. Outdoor features will include a sports area and pétanque court, promoting both wellness and social engagement.

Sustainability is central to the project’s design, with Progress House targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating and aiming for WiredScore Platinum certification—underlining its focus on digital connectivity and environmental performance.

While the initial planning application was turned down in July 2023 due to local opposition, it was granted approval on appeal in March 2024. The development is now on track for completion in summer 2027, ready for student occupancy in the 2027/28 academic year.

Mark Jones, Managing Director for Multi-Room at Winvic, commented:

“Coventry is home to a thriving student population, and Westwood Business Park is at the heart of that. Progress House will offer students a modern, connected, and vibrant place to live, while enhancing the wider community. We’re proud to be working alongside Gilltown to deliver not just accommodation, but real social value—this is the Winvic Way in action.”

James Gillespie, Co-Owner of Gilltown, added:

“This is a key project for us and we’re thrilled to get underway. Westwood Business Park is ideally positioned for student living, and we’re confident that Winvic’s expertise will help us realise our vision for a high-quality, future-proofed development.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals