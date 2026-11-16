Redevelopment Plans and Facade Design for the New NYK Headquarters Building

Honouring the Past 100 Years, Building for the Next 100

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line, hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) has finalised the outline and exterior design of its new headquarters – a building planned to replace the existing Yusen Building in Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

The Yusen Building occupies a prominent gateway location in the heart of Tokyo, between the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Station. The new headquarters aims to create a dignified urban landscape that harmoniously blends tradition and innovation while respecting the site’s rich history and the character of its surroundings. Open, colonnaded spaces at ground level, extending along Hibiya-dori, Gyoko-dori and Marunouchi Naka-dori, will enhance pedestrian connections between the three streets, creating a more welcoming and accessible public realm where the city’s urban character meets the lush greenery of the Imperial Palace.

The redevelopment builds on a legacy spanning more than a century, dating back to the establishment of NYK’s first headquarters on this site in 1923. Reflecting the company’s identity and vision for the future, the new headquarters will provide a welcoming destination where people from diverse backgrounds can come together, connect and exchange ideas, fostering new relationships and opportunities.

Ground-floor view featuring a design inspired by the “SHIP WAKE” motif









1. Exterior Design Concept

Weaving Together the Past and the Future: A Headquarters Connecting Generations Since its founding in 1885, NYK has connected Japan with the world through shipping, contributing and growing alongside society. The design of the new headquarters draws on a spirit that has been carried forward since the company’s earliest days: the belief that every ship creates new value, that this value accumulates, and that it ultimately spreads throughout society.









The building’s defining “Miyoshi Façade*” takes inspiration from the bow of a ship cutting through the waves and forging a path towards the future, symbolising NYK’s determination to embrace new challenges and pioneer the next era. Each façade element, shaped to evoke the bow of a ship, represents an individual ship and the strength of each person. Together, these elements unite and resonate across the building, expressing “COLLECTIVE STRENGTH”—the spirit of the NYK Group, where diverse people, expertise and perspectives come together to create new value.

At ground level, a serrated soffit flows seamlessly from ceiling to wall in a single architectural gesture, unifying the space and connecting the three surrounding streets together. This gesture embodies the “SHIP WAKE”—the waves that ripple outward as a ship moves through the water. The overlapping waves symbolise NYK’s 140 years of accumulated history and experience, as well as the connections it has forged with society through its extensive global shipping network.

The new headquarters is envisioned as “ONE SHIP”, bringing together the diverse strengths of each person, and as an “ANCHOR”, representing a shared foundation and a sense of belonging for its people. From this unique site, which has been part of the NYK Group’s history since 1923, the new headquarters will create and share value across air, land and sea, reaching out to the world.

* Miyoshi Façade

“Miyoshi” is a Japanese term referring to the bow, or forwardmost part, of a ship. The Miyoshi Façade takes its design inspiration from this form.

Ground-floor view as seen from Hibiya-dori Avenue / Drop-off Area

2. Exterior Design Architect

The overall architectural planning of the new headquarters building is led by Mitsubishi Jisho Design, while the exterior design is undertaken by PLP Architecture, a London-based international architectural practice.

About PLP Architecture

PLP Architecture is a global architecture and urban design practice founded in 2009, with headquarters in London and studios in Tokyo and Singapore with projects across 35 countries. Alongside architectural design, the practice integrates research and strategic thinking through its dedicated division, PLP Labs. Its expertise spans research into future cities and buildings, visioning, technology, architectural and spatial design.

PLP Architecture is recognised for creating innovative headquarters that connect people, place and purpose, fostering interaction, creativity and the generation of new value. Notable projects include The Edge in Amsterdam, recognised as one of the world’s most advanced smart and sustainable office buildings, and 22 Bishopsgate in London, a “Vertical Village” workplace where approximately 12,000 people share a diverse range of wellness amenities.









3. Project Overview

Topics Details Project name Marunouchi Yusen Building Redevelopment Project Location 2-3-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Developer Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) Architectural planning Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc. Exterior design PLP Architecture International Ltd. Main contractor (planned) Toda Corporation Principal uses Offices, retail, parking and other uses Site area Approx. 4,800 m² Gross floor area Approx. 69,000 m² Building configuration 4 basement levels, 19 above-ground floors and 2 rooftop structure levels Building height Approx. 100 m Structure Basement: steel-reinforced concrete; above ground: steel Scheduled completion 2033

The information provided above is accurate as of the date of this announcement and is subject to change as the project develops.