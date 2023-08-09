IBMG’s MD takes on European charity rally for fifth time

The Independent Builders Merchant Group, owner of 21 local brands of builders’ merchants across the South of England, is supporting an intrepid team for this year’s Pavestone Rally.

The charity rally, that sets off in September, aims to raise money for four charities and awards competitors with points for various challenges along the 1,820 km route. Trevor, who is the MD of IBMG’s timber division, will drive a 19-year-old London taxi bought from Ebay for £460 to compete in the creatively challenging rally across Europe.

This year’s co-driver is Peter Saunders who Trevor met in 1991 when they were accepted onto a building supplies graduate training program and have been firm friends ever since. Peter’s son, Jake is also joining the team.

This is Trevor’s seventh time to take part – finishing in first place in 2016 and 2019, and second in 2017 and 2018 – the team also won Best Dressed Car and Best Dressed Team.

Trevor said: “Our team is called ‘It’s Not About The Points’ because I have been accused of being prepared to do anything for points in previous rallies! Putting jokes aside, the entire rally is about raising money for four very worthy charities – and we’ll pull out all the stops to achieve some serious fund-raising for these excellent causes.

“Big thanks already go to Arrowsmith & Roberts, the hauliers, that collected the car from the seller for us and has stored it while the starter motor was replaced, tyres fitted, and the missing front passenger seat welding in! Also thank you to the apprentices at Channel Commercials, Ashford for the amazing makeover.”

The route runs from Ghent in Belgium, through France, Germany, Austria, Italy, and finishes in Monte Carlo on Sunday 11 September. You can sponsor the IBMG team by following this link: https://sponsorme.charitiestrust.org/event/816370e7-1d56-40f6-81c3-238537c9b201

The Pavestone Rally invites UK builder’s merchants to raise money for charity. The goal is to drive a car, worth less than £500, across Europe in four days, while in full fancy dress. The rally is hoping to raise £175,000 for its chosen charities: Rainy Day Trust, Crash, British Heart Foundation and Variety The Children’s Charity.

