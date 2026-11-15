Barratt Redrow Kent launches campaign to inspire the next generation of sales talent

Kent housebuilder Barratt Redrow has launched a countywide campaign, ‘More Than Selling’, to inspire the next generation to consider a career in sales within the new homes industry.

The housebuilder marked the beginning of the campaign at MidKent College and CC Cousin’s Career Compass fair, where Barratt Redrow Kent’s sales team spoke with students about career opportunities and the different routes into the industry.

Students learned about the responsibilities of the role, from welcoming customers and showcasing developments to guiding buyers through every stage of the homebuying journey. They also explored the transferable skills the role develops, including communication, negotiation and customer service.

The representatives highlighted the competitive salary and bonus scheme offered to Sales Advisers at Barratt Redrow Kent, alongside benefits including private medical cover, 26 days’ annual leave (increasing with length of service) and flexible benefits. They also emphasised the opportunities to learn, develop and build a long-term career with a nationally recognised five-star housebuilder.

The recruitment fair marks the beginning of a wider campaign by Barratt Redrow Kent to raise awareness of sales careers within the housebuilding industry. By engaging directly with students in further education, Barratt Redrow Kent aims to showcase the opportunities available in new-build home sales and highlight the skills, benefits and career development prospects the role offers.

Now in its third year, The Career Compass was established by CC Cousins and MidKent College to help young people prepare for the world of work. The event brings together local employers, education providers and support organisations, offering practical advice on CV writing, interview skills, apprenticeships and work experience, alongside essential life skills. The initiative aims to inspire the next generation, build confidence and connect young people with future career opportunities.

Natalie Perry, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Kent, commented: “Meeting students at MidKent College was a fantastic way to kick start our ‘More Than Selling’ recruitment campaign. It was great to speak to Gen Z and Gen Alpha about getting their foot on the career ladder and highlight the benefits and transferable skills that come with a career in new build sales, which many may not be aware of. We hope to inspire the next generation to explore the opportunities available with Barratt Redrow”.

Sadie Gough, Human Resources Manager at CC Cousins comments: “It’s excellent to work with an employer such as Barratt Redrow Kent to help our students explore the range of career opportunities available to them. Events like this give students valuable insight into different industries and the skills employers are looking for, while helping them make informed decisions about their future careers. We’re pleased to support initiatives that connect our students with local businesses and showcase the opportunities available right here in Kent.”

To find out more about a career at Barratt Redrow, please visit: https://barrattcareers.co.uk/our-teams/sales-marketing/.