Mears Group welcomes 116 new apprentices across the UK as it continues to build its future workforce

Mears Group, a national housing specialist, welcomes its new cohort of apprentices at an event in Leicestershire, marking the start of their journey towards skilled careers in the housing sector.

The apprentices, who are joining across England, Scotland and Wales, will develop technical knowledge, workplace confidence and will gain recognised qualifications while contributing to real projects from day one. The highest-intake programmes on this year’s scheme include electrical installation, carpentry and joinery, plumbing and heating, plastering, painting and decorating, business administration and customer service.

Through its nearly 20-year-old longstanding apprenticeship programme, Mears continues to commit to investing in people and helping build the skills that communities across the UK need for the future.

Mears currently has 360 apprentices between the ages of 16 and 40, including those that have recently joined as part of the new cohort. The scheme plays a vital role in developing the next generation of skilled workers for Mears, creating opportunities for young people and helping to build the workforce communities will depend on for years to come.

Last month, a selection of current and new cohorts on the Mears’ apprenticeship scheme met with the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, during his visit to Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, along with the Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander, as the Government aims to tackle the rising number of young people not in education, employment, or training. The latest ONS data estimates that there were 981,000 young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK who were not in education, employment or training in April to June of this year, highlighting the demand for apprentice schemes such as Mears’.

The welcome event gave new and current apprentices the chance to meet and mark the start of the programme, with an address from CEO, Lucas Critchley. It also celebrated the current apprentices, line managers and mentors who have gone the extra mile over the last year, through recognition awards.

Lucas Critchley, Chief Executive Officer, Mears said:

We’re proud of our apprenticeship scheme and the people who join us to develop practical skills and build rewarding careers. Lucas Critchley, Chief Executive Officer, Mears

“We’re proud of our apprenticeship scheme and the people who join us to develop practical skills and build rewarding careers. Having joined Mears as a graduate myself, I value the importance of schemes that allow people to develop skills whilst on the job, and days like today act as a reminder of just how important investing in the next generation is for the future of our industry. Good luck to our latest cohort of apprentices.”

Demi-Leigh Maughan, who recently completed a Business Administration Apprenticeship, now helps to guide and support fellow colleagues as part of Mears’ Apprentice Ambassador programme that started in 2025.

Demi-Leigh said: “Like many people leaving school, I wasn’t completely sure which direction to take and soon realised the career I’d chosen wasn’t right for me. The apprenticeship opportunity at Mears came at exactly the right time, opening the door to new skills, experiences and career possibilities.

“Now, as an Apprentice Ambassador, I’m proud to share my experience, support others on their apprenticeship journey and encourage the next generation to explore the benefits of apprenticeships.”

Mears’ apprenticeship schemes last between one and five years, depending on the type of qualification the individual is working towards. Most apprentices attend college one day per week, while some office-based apprenticeships receive learning materials via virtual classrooms and through online portals.

Learn more about Mears’ apprenticeship scheme here.