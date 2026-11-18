Five cities, increasing industry engagement and a growing commitment across the built environment to working with competent, accredited demolition contractors.

NFDC Talks 2026 has concluded another highly successful year, reinforcing the Federation's commitment to raising awareness of professional demolition and the importance of appointing competent, accredited contractors.

Now firmly established as an important initiative for the wider built environment, the seminars continue to gain momentum year after year. In 2026, the programme expanded to five locations: Manchester, Bristol, London, Cardiff and Glasgow, reaching a wider audience and generating growing interest from organisations involved in planning, designing, commissioning and managing construction projects.

Delivered in partnership with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Institute of Demolition Engineers (IDE), the free, CPD-certified seminars attracted representatives from leading construction companies, professional bodies, local authorities, government organisations and the wider public and private sectors.

The diversity and calibre of attendees reflected a positive development: demolition is receiving greater attention from those making decisions at the earliest stages of construction projects.

A growing commitment to accredited contractors

One of the most significant outcomes of NFDC Talks has been the increasing interest among construction companies, public sector organisations, professional bodies and other stakeholders in working with accredited demolition contractors.

Across the built environment, there is growing recognition that demolition is a highly specialised activity requiring the right expertise, planning and competence. Organisations are increasingly seeking assurance that the contractors they appoint operate to recognised industry standards.

Importantly, this interest extends beyond individual projects. Discussions are also focusing on how organisations can strengthen their procurement processes, tender documents, specifications and professional guidance by recommending or requiring the appointment of appropriately accredited demolition contractors.

This represents an important opportunity for NFDC members and a positive direction for the industry. By promoting recognised standards and encouraging clients to consider accreditation when selecting contractors, NFDC Talks is helping bring competence and professionalism into the decision-making process.

Recognising the expertise of NFDC members

NFDC member companies are already playing an essential role in some of the UK's largest, most complex and significant projects.

From major infrastructure developments to challenging urban regeneration schemes, their specialist knowledge, highly trained workforces and commitment to safety contribute to the successful delivery of projects across the country.

NFDC Talks provides an opportunity to highlight that expertise to a wider audience, demonstrating why early engagement with experienced demolition specialists can improve planning, manage risks and support better project outcomes.

The seminars also create valuable connections between NFDC members and the organisations responsible for appointing contractors, helping strengthen awareness of the standards and professionalism associated with Federation membership.

Five cities, one successful national programme

Throughout the 2026 series, lively discussions, practical questions and shared experiences demonstrated genuine interest in understanding the demolition process.

The quality of engagement, together with the growing involvement of major construction companies, professional organisations and public sector representatives, confirmed the value of taking these conversations around the UK.

With another successful edition completed, NFDC Talks continues to establish itself as an important platform for improving industry understanding, encouraging higher standards and promoting the value of accredited demolition contractors.