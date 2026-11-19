Julia Tobbell, Partner Real Estate Disputes, Forsters LLP, said:

“Today’s judgement has significant consequences for not only the implementation of the groundbreaking Building Safety Act 2022 but for the lives of many leaseholders across the country too. Although the cladding design at Centrepoint House is unique, this judgement will have implications for other types of unusual cladding, or cladding which is found to be unsafe for any reason other than fire risk. In the case of Centrepoint House itself, this means that a rotting façade which had become structurally unsafe due to water ingress was within the meaning of the relevant part of the Act. Importantly for leaseholders, it also shows that the 30-year backwards limitation period does not apply to cladding remediation when it comes to passing on costs through the service charge.”

“This judgment is therefore another example of the purposive approach being given by the courts and tribunals to the Act and whilst a statutory intervention of this magnitude will inevitably give rise to cases that fall foul of the 'bright line', the reason for the intervention, and the numerous comments made by Government when promoting the Bill, make clear that improving safety standards, and financial protection for ordinary people living in their homes, was paramount.”