The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today publishes correspondence from the Parliamentary authorities, responding to recommendations from its November 2026 report on the Restoration and Renewal of Parliament.

The report highlighted areas where further work is needed on the R&R programme, ahead of a Parliamentary vote by MPs and Peers around differing options as to how far they will remain in or vacate Parliament when works are undertaken.

This is an interim response with further information included from the House authorities to the Committee's recommendations. A full response is still expected in due course.

Read the interim response here.

I must reiterate that all options ahead involve extremely high figures with very big ranges. In response to the interim response, PAC Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP

In response to the interim response, PAC Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP said:

“It has been the PAC's role to assist Members in any upcoming vote by providing as much information as possible, and we are grateful to the House authorities for providing their interim response to our report so swiftly.

“I must reiterate that all options ahead involve extremely high figures with very big ranges. At a time of national fiscal constraint, we would expect the Parliamentary authorities to examine these figures extremely carefully to see how they can be reduced before the vote on Phase 2 in 2030.

“The National Audit Office and the Public Accounts Committee will be scrutinising these costs against progress on an annual basis, with would be greatly assisted by the existence of an R&R Select Committee as we recommend.”