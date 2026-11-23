Leading construction firm Henry Brothers has started work on a new £24 million school in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, creating much-needed additional secondary places in the area.

The new school is being built on the existing grounds of mixed secondary school and sixth form Thomas Clarkson Academy and will provide capacity for 600 students across Years 7 to 11, with 120 places available in each year group.

It will operate as a separate school from Thomas Clarkson Academy under the leadership of Brooke Weston Trust, which also oversees the existing academy. The new facility will help meet the growing demand for secondary school places in the area while providing students with a modern, purpose-built learning environment.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers, said: “As the Wisbech community grows, there is increasing demand for education facilities that can keep pace while providing high-quality environments for pupils and staff. This project demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering education facilities that combine modern learning spaces with sustainability at the heart of the design.

“The new school will not only support the needs of students and staff today, but provide resilient, future-focused education infrastructure that can serve the growing Wisbech community for years to come.”

The 5,030m² development will feature piled foundations, a steel frame and a brickwork façade, creating a durable and high-quality building designed to meet the needs of the school and its students.

Sustainability is a key focus of the project, with the new school incorporating a bio-solar roof featuring a large array of photovoltaic (PV) panels, alongside further PV panels installed across external canopies. These measures will help improve the building’s energy efficiency and reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources.

The new school will not only support the needs of students and staff today, but provide resilient, future-focused education infrastructure that can serve the growing Wisbech community for years to come.

The project was procured through the Department for Education Construction Framework, providing a streamlined route for the delivery of the new educational facility.

The project team includes CPMG, Hexa and Anderson Green, who are providing design consultancy services as part of the scheme.

Ian added: “With construction now underway, this project marks an important step towards expanding secondary education provision in Wisbech and creating a modern learning environment for the next generation of students.

“Through close collaboration with Brooke Weston Trust and the wider project team, we are focused on delivering a high-quality, sustainable school that meets the needs of a growing community and provides a lasting investment in local education.”

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

To find out more about Henry Brothers, please visit: https://henrybrothers.co.uk/