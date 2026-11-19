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Commissioning of up to 800 new
substations in eight years to reduce grid bottlenecks and accelerate the
energy transition
Siemens and grid
operator Enexis are collaborating to significantly accelerate the expansion of
the Dutch power grid. With an innovative and standardized approach, 100
substations can be built per year instead of 10. This tenfold increase in pace
helps resolve grid bottlenecks.
Demand for capacity in the power grid is growing rapidly.
Households, businesses, and renewable energy projects are increasingly
encountering the limits of the electricity grid. Enexis serves 2.9 million
customers with 139,000 kilometers of power lines and 46,000 kilometers of gas
lines in the Netherlands. The traditional method of building substations was
too slow for Enexis to keep up with growing demand. To address this challenge
more quickly, Enexis and Siemens are implementing a standardized and scalable
approach to grid expansion while maintaining high grid reliability.
At the core of this approach is the use of fully
pre-assembled and tested NXPLUS C 24 blue GIS systems from Siemens, also known
as Skids. These standardized units can be installed and commissioned in
prefabricated stations within a single day, significantly reducing project lead
times.
The first Skid was installed in the Netherlands in October
2024. From 2025 onwards, the stations will be delivered on demand. Thanks to
standardization, construction capacity can be significantly scaled: from
approximately 10 to approximately 100 stations per year. With this approach,
Enexis aims to realize up to 800 new transfer stations over the next eight
years.
"The energy transition is a global challenge that
requires innovative and scalable solutions to future-proof our power
grids," said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification & Automation at
Siemens. "Our F-gas-free blue GIS technology combined with the
standardized Skid concept offers the possibility to massively accelerate grid
expansion and realize a reliable energy supply for many people in the
Netherlands."
Han Slootweg, Chief Operations Officer at Enexis, adds: “In
our regions, we see every day how great the need for additional grid capacity
is. By working together with Siemens and other partners and choosing a
standardized approach, we can build faster and connect more customers. This is
essential to advancing the energy transition.”