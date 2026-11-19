Commissioning of up to 800 new substations in eight years to reduce grid bottlenecks and accelerate the energy transition Siemens and grid operator Enexis are collaborating to significantly accelerate the expansion of the Dutch power grid. With an innovative and standardized approach, 100 substations can be built per year instead of 10. This tenfold increase in pace helps resolve grid bottlenecks.



Demand for capacity in the power grid is growing rapidly. Households, businesses, and renewable energy projects are increasingly encountering the limits of the electricity grid. Enexis serves 2.9 million customers with 139,000 kilometers of power lines and 46,000 kilometers of gas lines in the Netherlands. The traditional method of building substations was too slow for Enexis to keep up with growing demand. To address this challenge more quickly, Enexis and Siemens are implementing a standardized and scalable approach to grid expansion while maintaining high grid reliability.



At the core of this approach is the use of fully pre-assembled and tested NXPLUS C 24 blue GIS systems from Siemens, also known as Skids. These standardized units can be installed and commissioned in prefabricated stations within a single day, significantly reducing project lead times.



The first Skid was installed in the Netherlands in October 2024. From 2025 onwards, the stations will be delivered on demand. Thanks to standardization, construction capacity can be significantly scaled: from approximately 10 to approximately 100 stations per year. With this approach, Enexis aims to realize up to 800 new transfer stations over the next eight years.



"The energy transition is a global challenge that requires innovative and scalable solutions to future-proof our power grids," said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification & Automation at Siemens. "Our F-gas-free blue GIS technology combined with the standardized Skid concept offers the possibility to massively accelerate grid expansion and realize a reliable energy supply for many people in the Netherlands."



Han Slootweg, Chief Operations Officer at Enexis, adds: “In our regions, we see every day how great the need for additional grid capacity is. By working together with Siemens and other partners and choosing a standardized approach, we can build faster and connect more customers. This is essential to advancing the energy transition.”