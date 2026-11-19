The Wales Nuclear Forum (WNF) has announced a new strategic partnership with the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), strengthening cooperation between the two organisations and creating new opportunities for both WNF and NIA members.

The agreement formalises a relationship which has developed through more than 18 months of close collaboration.

Under the partnership, WNF and the NIA will remain separate organisations, maintaining their own identities, memberships and activities. WNF members will continue to receive the services and support they do today, while benefiting from closer cooperation, shared expertise and stronger links across the wider UK nuclear industry.

The organisations will work together to champion the Welsh nuclear sector, promote supply-chain opportunities and help ensure businesses and communities across Wales benefit from future nuclear projects across the UK and overseas.

Julian Vance-Daniel, Chair of the Wales Nuclear Forum, said:

“This is an important next step for the Wales Nuclear Forum and, above all, a positive development for our members.

“WNF’s strength comes from its members and its deep roots in the Welsh nuclear industry, and this partnership will give us greater influence through a closer relationship with the NIA by extending our reach, sharing expertise, and giving the Welsh nuclear sector an even stronger voice.

Wales already has a civil nuclear workforce of over 2000 people, and Project Gwyndod is set to more than double that number, bringing up to 3000 local jobs and £1.4 billion in supply chain opportunities across the UK. Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association

“We want Wales-based companies to be able to compete for, and win, the opportunities that the next generation of nuclear investment will create, and working together gives us a stronger platform to make that happen.”

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, added:

“Wales already has a civil nuclear workforce of over 2000 people, and Project Gwyndod is set to more than double that number, bringing up to 3000 local jobs and £1.4 billion in supply chain opportunities across the UK.

“Closer alignment between the NIA and the Wales Nuclear Forum comes at a pivotal moment as the project moves forward.

“By bringing together our networks and expertise, we can ensure Welsh businesses are well-placed to benefit from forthcoming commercial opportunities and help deliver Europe’s first Small Modular Reactors.”

The partnership builds on existing cooperation between the organisations and will support greater UK-wide collaboration on events, member engagement and supply-chain activity.

It will also provide a framework for the organisations to coordinate more closely on nuclear activity in both Wales and the UK, while ensuring WNF continues to provide a distinctive voice for its members and the Welsh nuclear supply chain.