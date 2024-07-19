SP Energy Networks to use ground-breaking technology in Wrexham

A substation in Wrexham is at the heart of SP Energy Networks’ first live network deployment of smart transformers to help the connection of low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps as part of a £8.3m innovation project.

Funded by Ofgem’s Network Innovation Competition, LV Engine will carry out this world first demonstration at Wrexham to investigate how power electronics – a way of controlling and converting voltage – can help improve the quality and efficiency of power supplied into customers’ homes and reduce the need for disruptive and costly network reinforcement.

LV Engine will use cutting-edge power electronic technology aiming to demonstrate greater voltage control at a substation level. The smart control system will recognise where electricity capacity can be shared between itself and other transformers on the network to maximise space on the existing network, allowing more low carbon technologies to be connected.

Smart meter data will help tailor voltage in line with demand to ensure a high quality of supply for customers. This real-time data will also help operational planning and further increase capacity on the grid.

Graham Campbell, Director of Processes and Technology of SP Energy Networks said: “Power electronics are playing a critical role in enabling our decarbonisation journey. This has become increasingly critical at distribution level to increase capacity and stability of the network as demand increases, while providing more flexibility for customers. Being a global first, LV Engine is developing engineering solutions that will enable a sustainable and efficient energy future by helping to shape future network design and make our LV network more flexible, adaptable and ready for our low carbon future.

“This project is a culmination of collaboration between SP Energy Networks and its partners, particularly Ermco, to test and trial this globally unique solution. By improving the quality of the power supplied to customers’ homes we can continue to provide a resilient and reliable electricity supply while enabling more customers to adopt low carbon technologies and, potentially, in the longer term, reduce their bills.”

The LV Engine project in Wrexham is part of wider works by SP Energy Networks innovation team to investigate and establish ways of adapting the electricity network to best meet the electricity needs of customers well into the future.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals