Aldi Accelerates Expansion with 10 New Stores Opening This Summer

Aldi is pressing ahead with its bold growth strategy for 2025, announcing plans to open 10 new stores across the UK this summer as part of a wider £650 million investment in its property portfolio.

The new openings will take place over the next 14 weeks, reinforcing Aldi’s long-term ambition to operate 1,500 stores nationwide. The discount supermarket chain currently has over 1,050 stores across the UK and is rapidly gaining ground on its traditional rivals.

As part of its expansion plans, Aldi is also investing in the modernisation of 30 existing stores, bringing them in line with the retailer’s latest layout and design standards. These refreshes are aimed at improving customer flow, enhancing product displays, and making stores more energy-efficient.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to ensure everyone has access to high-quality food at unbeatable prices, and we’re committed to achieving that with our ambitious store opening plans. With new stores, refreshed layouts, and a growing presence in urban and suburban areas alike, we’re making sure more shoppers across the UK can benefit from our offer.”

The new stores set to open this summer are located in:

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Oldbury, West Midlands

Caterham, Surrey

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Deeside, Wales

Fulham Broadway, London

Diss, Norfolk

Hilton, Derbyshire

West Denton, Newcastle

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

These locations reflect Aldi’s strategy to target a mix of urban centres, commuter towns, and underserved regions, ensuring a broad geographical spread. The retailer continues to actively search for new freehold sites of around 1.5 acres, suitable for stores of 20,000 sq ft with 100 parking spaces—ideally situated near main roads with good visibility and access.

In addition to store openings, Aldi is ramping up its logistics and supply chain infrastructure, with plans for further regional distribution centre enhancements to support its expanding network.

As competition intensifies in the UK grocery sector, Aldi’s aggressive expansion and property investment underline its commitment to long-term market disruption and value-driven retail.

