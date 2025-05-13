CITB supports over 52,000 construction workers to complete mental health training

To mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week (12 May – 18 May 2025), The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has today released its latest figures for its mental health training. Since 2018, CITB has supported over 52,000 construction workers to complete mental health training – vital support for an industry facing a mental health crisis.

The courses provide training to educate and equip construction workers with the knowledge to recognise mental health issues developing and start practical mental health conversations.

Since 2018, CITB has allocated over £1.5 million to mental health projects and more than £1.3 million in grants to support mental health first aid and awareness courses.

The training schemes that are supported through CITB’s Grants Scheme help raise awareness of mental health issues in the industry, helping people in the industry understand the challenges their colleagues may be facing.

The figures released today show the total number of individuals supported with mental health awareness and first aid training through the Grants Scheme in financial year 2024-25:

4,325 learners trained in mental health awareness

3,440 learners trained in mental health first aid

Alongside the Grants Scheme, CITB has played a key role in advancing mental health support within the construction industry, including through initiatives such as Building Mental Health with the Lighthouse Club and the mental health for construction apprentices’ projects. These two commissions resulted in:

10,945 mental health first aiders trained

6,720 trained in mental health awareness

Tim Balcon, CEO, CITB said: “There’s no getting away from the fact that the construction industry is facing a mental health crisis, and we all need to be collectively addressing this issue. It’s encouraging to see the large numbers of people completing mental health awareness and first aid training, and I urge others in the industry to complete mental health courses also.

“We need to look after our workforce. When all workers can access support, without fear of stigma, lives will be saved and attracting new entrants will be easier. This is why CITB is actively supporting mental health schemes within the construction industry and will continue to do so by collaborating with key industry stakeholders to ensure everyone has access to mental health resources.”

Find out more about CITB’s mental health awareness training here, and find out more about CITB’s mental health first aid training here.

Plenty more resources on identifying and addressing mental health issues are available through Mates in Mind.

