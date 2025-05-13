Costain chosen to design first-of-a-kind advanced nuclear fuels facility

Project will establish Europe’s first advanced uranium fuels production facility to power the next generation of nuclear reactors

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been chosen to design a ground-breaking advanced fuels production facility for Urenco, global suppliers of uranium enrichment services and fuel cycle products for power generation.

The contract will see Costain’s multi-disciplinary in-house civil nuclear and engineering team carry out the front-end engineering design (FEED) for Europe’s first High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Advanced Fuels Facility.

HALEU is uranium that has been enriched to have between 5% and 20% of the fissile isotope, U-235. It’s needed to fuel the next generation of reactor designs, including Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), to produce clean, cheap and secure nuclear energy for decades to come. The new facility, to be built at Urenco’s Capenhurst site in Cheshire, will produce the specialist fuel to support the development and deployment of the next generation of nuclear reactors at home and abroad and the associated global export opportunities.

Costain is expected to complete the FEED in 2027. The FEED will inform Urenco’s plans for its new advanced fuel enrichment technologies and production facility.

Earlier this year Urenco selected Costain as programme delivery partner to deliver new and upgraded infrastructure at Urenco Capenhurst over the next three years.

Sam White, managing director, natural resources at Costain, commented: “This incredibly exciting project will establish the UK as the first country in Europe to launch a high-tech advanced nuclear fuels programme, confirming its status as a world leader in the civil nuclear energy market.

“Ensuring the UK’s supply of advanced nuclear fuel will be critical for powering the next generation of reactors, including AMRs and SMRs. These are nuclear technologies that will play an important role as low-carbon sources of electricity to support a secure, resilient and decarbonised energy system in the UK.

“Our expert engineers will work collaboratively with Urenco and the wider supply chain to design a state-of-the-art fuel facility. Constructability will be at the heart of the designs to make this concept a reality.”

Costain has extensive experience in delivering FEED studies to solve complex problems, and integrating engineering and constructability across a range of sectors for nuclear and non-nuclear design and build projects. It is currently delivering critical projects across the UK’s nuclear energy ecosystem, providing a range of services and solutions including project delivery, design, build, decommissioning and maintenance of nuclear energy sites.

