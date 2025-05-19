Dakota Group Limited Announces Official Opening of New Distribution Centre in Halifax

New UK Distribution Centre to Enhance Support and Stock Availability for Customers in the UK and Ireland

Dakota Europe Srl is pleased to announce the official opening of Dakota Group Limited, a new UK distribution centre in Halifax, West Yorkshire. This strategic expansion will strengthen Dakota’s presence in the UK and Ireland, providing local stock availability and enhanced support to existing customers and distribution partners.

Located in a prime logistics hub, Dakota Group Limited will serve wholesale and retail distributors in the building construction, drainage, landscaping, and civil engineering sectors. By ensuring faster delivery times with a broader range of stock readily available in the UK, the new warehouse will help meet growing demand and streamline supply chain operations for UK and Irish customers.

“We are excited to establish a dedicated distribution centre in the UK, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our valued partners with reliable stock availability and exceptional service,” said Michele Cipriani on behalf of Dakota Europe Srl. “This expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy and our ongoing dedication to serving the needs of the construction and engineering industries. We are looking forward to establishing new partnerships with agents and distributors in our industry sectors.”

Dakota Group Limited will offer a comprehensive range of products, including essential solutions for building and construction professionals. As a market-leading manufacturer, Dakota specialises in Channel Drains and Catch Pits; Levelling and safety systems for floating floors, decks, and patios; Gravel Grids and permeable solutions for Landscaping; Floor and wall tile spacers and levelling systems.

We will also be offering, for the first time in the UK, WPC and other products from the Dakota Living range which includes composite decking, fencing and cladding systems in a broad range of stylish finishes and colours.

Dakota is dedicated to sustainability, reducing waste and addressing environmental challenges by using recycled and recyclable materials for their products wherever possible. The addition of permeable safety and floating floor systems to help combat the effects of increased rainfall is a proactive approach that could play a significant role in mitigating flooding and improve water management as climate change leads to more extreme weather events.

For more information about Dakota Group Limited and its UK operations – please visit dakota.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals