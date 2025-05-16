Morgan Sindall Appointed to Lead £30m Transformation of Bideford’s Historic Waterfront

Morgan Sindall Construction has been named as the main contractor for the landmark regeneration of Brunswick Wharf in Bideford, Devon—a £30 million scheme set to revitalise the town’s riverfront.

The development, led by local developer Red Earth, will see three five-storey apartment blocks built along the banks of the River Torridge. In addition to delivering over 100 new homes, the project will introduce a restaurant and six retail units to the area, creating a vibrant mixed-use destination.

Brunswick Wharf will also feature a new riverside walk, a public open square, and a shared pedestrian and cycle route connecting to the popular Tarka Trail, enhancing connectivity and promoting sustainable travel.

Simon Friend, director of Red Earth, said: “We are delighted to have Morgan Sindall on board as the main contractor. This milestone follows a thorough tendering process and marks a major step forward for the regeneration of this iconic riverside site. We are excited to partner with them initially through preconstruction as they support us through the design development stages leading up to the start on site. This is a big step forward for the Brunswick Wharf project, and we’re confident that their expertise will ensure the vision for this development is brought to life in a sustainable and inspiring way.”

Graham Kingdon, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, added: “The project will create a new burst of life for this North Devon community, all while paying tribute to the Wharf’s industrial roots. We very much look forward to strengthening our relationship with Red Earth as we transform this important site at the heart of Bideford.”

Construction is set to begin following the completion of the design phase, with the development playing a key role in Bideford’s wider regeneration ambitions.

