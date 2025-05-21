Power on at Flintshire County Council’s first net-zero carbon school

With 1,080 solar panels on its roof, and a host of sustainable features, the new multi-million-pound campus, delivered by Robertson Construction North West on behalf of WEPco, is now Flintshire County Council’s first net-zero carbon in operation school.

Flintshire County Council’s Climate Change Committee recently visited the Mynydd Isa Campus in Mold, along with cabinet members, school representatives and the Welsh Education Partnership Company (WEPco) to find out more about the school’s sustainability credentials.

Attendees also powered up a specially commissioned neon sign with the word ‘Croeso’ (Welsh for ‘Welcome’) to symbolise the energy that the building is creating for itself.

The state-of-the-art school is one of the most energy-efficient in Wales, demonstrating Flintshire’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and creating a greener future.

Being net zero in operation means Mynydd Isa Campus has been designed to produce as much energy as it uses, thanks to a range of energy-saving features. One of the standout components is the impressive solar panel system with photovoltaic cells covering approximately 80% of the roof, an area of over 2,500m².

These panels are expected to generate over 300,000 kWh of electricity each year, reducing carbon emissions by more than 70 tonnes annually. During the summer months, any extra electricity produced will be sent back to the grid.

Due to the careful selection of materials which are less carbon intensive, the campus is also low in embodied carbon. Utilising air source heat pumps for heating and hot water, rather than fossil fuels, the campus also benefits from a special drainage system to manage rainwater naturally, helping to prevent flooding and support local wildlife.

The grounds have been designed to promote biodiversity, with green spaces, wildlife-friendly landscaping, and outdoor areas that encourage pupils to engage with nature. Recycled and low-carbon materials have also been used in the construction of the outdoor spaces including a play base made from recycled tyres.

Active travel is encouraged through new dedicated cycling and walking routes and electric vehicle charging points.

The two-storey, 10,500m² campus is able to accommodate 1,300 pupils, including 43 nursery-age children, 600 primary pupils, and 700 high school students. All pupils will benefit from the cutting-edge facilities designed for 21st-century learning. High school pupils were first to move to the campus earlier in May, with the remainder of pupils moving in after the summer break.

Mynydd Isa Campus is being built through the WEPco, using the Mutual Investment Model (MIM) developed by the Welsh Government to fund major capital projects.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Delivering Mynydd Isa Campus as Flintshire’s first net-zero carbon in operation school marks a significant step forward for sustainable building in Wales.

“Collaborating with WEPCo and Flintshire County Council, this project underscores our dedication to delivering projects that support communities and promote a sustainable future. We will continue to maintain the campus through Robertson Facilities Management and look forward to being part of the community for many years to come.”

Flintshire County Council Cabinet member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mared Eastwood said: “I was delighted to represent the Council’s Climate Change committee and see this remarkable project coming to life. It not only reflects our commitment to high-quality education but also to a greener, more sustainable future for our children.”

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said: “I am delighted that the new Mynydd Isa Campus is open for learners.

“So many pupils will benefit from these outstanding facilities which are net zero in operation, embedding our commitments towards reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change. We are not just building a school, we’re creating an environment where the next generation can learn first-hand about sustainability.”

Neil Cutting, Project Director at WEPCo, said: “We’re delighted with the net zero carbon solution for this project. A first of its kind for MIM, we are thrilled with the completed building which demonstrates how state of the art education facilities can be built responsibly.

“Together with our construction partners, WEPCo is proud to have been entrusted with delivering this special 3-16 education campus for Flintshire County Council and the communities of Mynydd Isa, now and into the future. Diolch yn fawr.”

The school is part of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which is focused on modernising school buildings with sustainability at its heart. The project highlights the wider commitment of Flintshire County Council to tackle climate change and ensure that public buildings are built with the future in mind.

