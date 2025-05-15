Shakespeare Martineau advises Great Places on major £104m Wigan housing deal

Full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has advised Great Places Housing Group on a landmark £104 million development scheme at Mosley Common in Wigan – a major housing scheme that will deliver more than 1,000 new homes, including 369 affordable properties.

The deal involved the purchase of the first 100 acres of the site from Peel Land by Kellen Homes. Of the 1,044 homes planned for the full development, 815 will be built on this initial phase by Kellen Homes in partnership with Great Places and Taylor Wimpey.

With planning permission already secured, the Mosley Common scheme will provide a mix of tenures and housing types alongside investment in transport links, green spaces and local infrastructure – creating a sustainable, well-connected new neighbourhood in Wigan.

Hazel Doolan, development programme manager at Great Places, said: “This is a fantastic example of how collaboration across sectors can deliver real impact. Mosley Common will provide a wide range of much-needed homes – including 369 affordable properties – in a thriving, sustainable community.

“Our thanks go to Shakespeare Martineau for their expert support in navigating a complex transaction and helping us secure our role in this transformative scheme. We’re pleased to be working alongside Peel Land, Kellen Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Wigan Council to bring this ambitious vision to life.”

The complex deal was completed under tight timescales and required extensive cross-discipline collaboration. It was led by land partner Jack Kelly and social housing legal director Anita Rasaratnam, supported by residential development associate Joe Davies.

The Shakespeare Martineau team advised on 13 separate legal documents across the transaction, ensuring Great Places was well positioned to play a leading role in the development.

Jack said: “We’re proud to have supported Great Places on a deal that will have a lasting impact on the Wigan community. This development delivers not just new homes but vital infrastructure and affordable housing, all aligned with regional growth plans. It’s a brilliant example of the value that can be unlocked when housing and land experts collaborate closely.

“This work reflects our commitment to supporting housing associations and public interest developments. This deal ensures Great Places will continue to play a vital role in shaping inclusive, sustainable communities.”

The Mosley Common site was allocated in the Places for Everyone framework and is expected to move into the construction phase later this year.

