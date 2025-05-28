Waterloo Station Revamp Gains Momentum with New Regeneration Partnership

A major regeneration initiative for Waterloo Station and the surrounding South Bank area has taken a significant step forward following the signing of a new partnership agreement between Network Rail, Places for London, and Lambeth Council.

The collaboration sets out a long-term vision to redevelop London’s fourth busiest rail hub alongside improvements to the neighbouring public realm. The project aims to enhance station facilities, improve public spaces and accessibility, and boost the area’s attractiveness for investment, while supporting Lambeth Council’s ambitions to deliver more homes and business premises.

Architectural firm Grimshaw has created the outline design for the transformation, which includes plans to reopen boarded-up railway arches, construct a new southern concourse, and add a large mansard rooftop extension along the station’s front entrance.

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail, described the joint vision as a catalyst to “unlock huge growth and investment opportunities” throughout Waterloo and the South Bank.

Graeme Craig, Chief Executive at Places for London – the property arm of Transport for London – emphasised that the redevelopment would ensure passengers experience the very best London has to offer at this historic transport hub.

The comprehensive regeneration project is expected to span 10 to 15 years, with a focus on minimising public expenditure by leveraging private sector investment and commercial developments.

Underutilised undercrofts to be opened up to improve passenger flows

