Wrekin Recognised by BSI for 30 Years of Quality Excellence

CIVIL engineering solutions provider Wrekin Products has received a special award by The British Standards Institution (BSI) to recognise 30 years of continuous ISO 9001 certification.
In 1995, Wrekin achieved the internationally recognised standard for quality management systems, covering its design, stockholding and supply of ductile and grey cast iron manhole covers and gully gratings, geosynthetics, steel access covers and related civil engineering items.
The recent award acknowledges Wrekin’s long-standing commitment to quality, excellence and consistency, as well as maintaining a mutually supportive relationship with BSI for three decades.
Barry Turner, castings technical manager at Wrekin, said: “Having worked at Wrekin since we first obtained our ISO 9001 certification in the mid 90s, I’ve seen how valuable it continues to be across the business. This award from BSI reflects the enduring strength of our internal systems, our culture of accountability and our collaborative approach with customers and partners.
“Our internal systems across all departments became more robust when we decided to adopt the standard, and we have worked with our supply chain ever since to share our expertise so that they can improve their processes too.”
During the six-month period in 1995 when Wrekin aligned its quality management system with ISO 9001, a new quality manual was established to list all the procedures used across the business and, in doing so, several important improvements were made at the time, including revision of procedures covering; customer feedback review, contract review and a commitment to undertake regular, scheduled internal and external audits.
Not only has Wrekin credited the standard for its ability to improve overall operational quality, but it has also recognised the positive impact on transparency across the business and provided clear processes which help all employees in their introduction and adoption.
Barry continued: “This milestone highlights our dedication to; continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and industry betterment, which have all helped cement our position as a trusted name in the civil engineering sector.”
To learn more about Wrekin, visit www.wrekinproducts.com
