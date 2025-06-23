Industry Calls for Education to Lead Urban Regeneration

LOCAL authorities must champion multi-purpose educational hubs as a cornerstone of regeneration efforts, according to a major new survey of senior construction professionals.

Undertaken by multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard, the survey took stock of developer, consultant and contractor concerns as the UK government commits £6.7 billion in capital investment improvements in the sector across the current year.

A chief concern for respondents is engaging sector designers to create dual-purpose spaces for wider community and interest groups, with 75% citing this should be the most important aim for local authorities and town planners in revitalising our towns and cities.

The survey revealed ‘increased local employment opportunities’ (62%) and ‘community engagement and collaboration’ (66%) as key benefits that educational facilities bring forward. This reflects the call to arms to prioritise an interlink between education facilities and inner-city regeneration efforts to drive long-term community outcomes.

However, the barriers to delivery are numerous. Funding shortfalls (54%) coupled with a lack of long-term planning and educational maintenance (35%) are the most cited obstructions to educational regeneration, indicating that the sector’s most persistent issues continue to affect decision-making and undermine economic vitality.

Matt Hall, national director at Pick Everard, said: “Our survey shows that those working in the construction industry understand the value educational facilities have in the wider revitalisation of our towns and cities. At a time when there is heavy focus on planning and infrastructure improvements and creating new towns, it’s clear that construction professionals believe that placing education hubs at the heart of the community is key to unlocking true transformation and social value.

“Unsurprisingly, funding continues to eat away at day-to-day worries. However, it is clear from the responses that while there is room for improvement, policymakers must continue to place conviction in education as a regeneration tool, thereby increasing investment confidence and boosting economic prospects.”

A closer look at early-years education highlights a growing demand for more specialist schools, such as those catering to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). This trend likely reflects recent reports of an increase in the number of pupils requiring special education support – with UK government data showing that the number of pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) has risen by more than 80% since 2016, reaching 434,000 in the 2023/24 academic year.

When construction professionals were asked whether demand for new educational facilities was outpacing supply or if efforts should shift towards improving existing buildings, opinions were divided. However, a slight majority – 56% of respondents – believed that upgrading current facilities should take priority over constructing new ones, aligning with government initiatives to replace ageing and end-of-life stock.

Matt added: “The decision to create new or improve is a constant battle for educational policymakers, as is the case across the wider public sector. An increasing population only brings with it questions over space, and it’s clearly a chief concern for our respondents when analysing the requirements for future schools.

“Reimagining spaces – especially in terms of cost, sustainability, and long-term maintenance – remains a key concern within the industry. Nearly 40% of school buildings are nearing the end of their usable life, and recent challenges, such as the ‘RAAC crisis’, have further highlighted the urgency of addressing existing infrastructure issues before shifting focus to building new.”

Rounding off the survey, respondents were invited to share open-ended suggestions on how education could contribute more effectively to the regeneration of towns and cities. A recurring theme was the call for a top-down ‘nationalised strategy’ that prioritises year-round community use of educational spaces.

In fact, ‘community’ – whether mentioned alone or as part of a phrase – was the most frequently used word among responses, underscoring its central importance.

Many also advocated for the integration of healthcare services, such as GP clinics and dental surgeries, within school environments – further reinforcing the push for multi-use, accessible public spaces.

