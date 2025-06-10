Gensler designs first life sciences buildings in expansion of the Wellcome Genome Campus

Gensler’s design aims to cultivate a vibrant and collaborative community that provides a platform for scientific discovery and reinforce Wellcome Genome Campus’ mission as a global leader in genomics, biodata, health data and data science.

Gensler has been appointed by the Wellcome Genome Campus to design the first life sciences buildings in the new expansion of its site in Hinxton, South Cambridgeshire. The development, which has now received planning approval, comprises two purpose-built life sciences buildings over 200,000 sq. ft. which aims to reinforce the Wellcome Genome Campus’ mission as a global leader in genomics, biodata, health data and data science.

Nathan Morgan, Project Director & Global Sciences Leader at Gensler, said: “We are excited to partner with the Wellcome Genome Campus to design the first life sciences buildings in the expansion of its site. This is a significant step forward in Wellcome Genome Campus realising the vision of a globally significant science destination, with strong connections to the local environment and community.”

Gensler’s design concept for the first Gateway Research & Translation Buildings on the newly expanded site focuses on delivering a catalyst for ongoing growth. The buildings will be a gateway to the new campus and feature incubator and accelerator spaces alongside market leading amenities including a pub and a café.

Set across four floors, Gensler has developed an innovative design which connects both buildings through a creative layering concept that maximised the volume of the lower ground floor to bring natural daylight into the space. The ambition of the design is to create a vibrant scientific ecosystem of incubators, accelerators and commercial tenants whilst also encouraging community connection and engagement across the public spaces on site.

Robert Evans, Chief Executive at Wellcome Genome Campus, said: “We are delighted to gain approval for these striking new buildings, which should start on site later this year, as part of our Expansion Phase 1. We are providing world-class facilities for translational research and development, supporting growth and enabling new partnerships and breakthroughs that benefit people everywhere.”

The aesthetic for the new buildings is influenced by the local Cambridgeshire vernacular. The design team focused on harmonising traditional and contemporary elements and proportions, ensuring the buildings serve as a gateway while seamlessly integrating with the Cambridgeshire landscape. The local terrain palette of earthy tones also influences the building materials utilised including regionally sourced materials.

With a strong focus on sustainability, the Research & Translation Buildings are designed to be in line with the environmental vision for the new campus. The design maximises the use of recycled materials, feature bio-diverse roofs that provide habitats for plants and insects and integrates solar shading into the façade to increase energy savings. The development is targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification, aims to run on renewable energy and contributes to the site-wide target of 25% biodiversity net gain.

The Gateway Research & Translation Buildings at the Wellcome Genome Campus, designed by Gensler, form part of the expansion of the site, which marks one of the largest contemporary investments in the UK’s life sciences sector. The expansion aims to advance the life sciences industry and boost the local economy by:

Alleviating the current shortage of lab space in the UK.

Building on the achievements of long-standing occupants including the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), and the BioData Innovation Centre.

Providing new research space for the biosciences industry as well as amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, shops and cafés for the local community and residents.

Delivering 1,500 total planned homes for people working on the site.

The project team includes Gensler, David Lock Associates, AKT II, Churchman Thornhill Finch, Scotch Partners and CB3. For more information, please visit wellcomegenomecampus.org.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals