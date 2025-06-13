Manchester celebrates start on site of UK’s first majority LGBTQ+ housing scheme

During Pride Month, Great Places has hosted partners at an event to mark the official start on site at its £37 million flagship majority LGBTQ+ Extra Care social rent housing scheme in Whalley Range, south Manchester.

Plans for the scheme have been co-produced in partnership with the Russell Road Community Steering Group, Manchester City Council, and LGBT Foundation.

Once completed, the new development, built on the site of the former Spire Hospital on Russell Road, will deliver 80 one and two-bedroom apartments for older people for social rent – over the age of 55 – and 40 affordable shared ownership apartments.

Delivered in partnership with contractors Rowlinson, the high-quality sustainable building will offer a safe and welcome feel and inviting presence whilst designed to respect the surrounding conservation area.

Acquired from Manchester City Council and funded through Great Places, complemented by its latest Homes England Strategic Partnership, GMCA Brownfield Housing Fund and grant from Manchester City Council, the low carbon scheme will also feature shared communal facilities including lounges, treatment rooms and landscaped gardens and will deliver an overall net gain of trees on the site.

Cllr. Gavin White, Executive Member for Housing and Development, Paul Martin, Chief Executive of LGBT Foundation and Ruth Ryan, Assistant Director of Affordable Housing Delivery at Homes England were joined by Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places and members of the project team on a tour to view progress on the new development at Russell Road which will be home to the UK’s ‘first of a kind’ purpose-built majority LGBTQ+ Extra Care social rent housing scheme.

The new homes are part of the Council’s ambitious target to deliver at least 36,000 new homes across the city by 2032 – of which at least 10,000 will be social rent, Council or genuinely affordable housing.

More than 800 Extra Care homes have been built in Manchester in recent years – with another 1,000 homes in the pipeline – to meet demand for quality, affordable housing for older people in the city.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Summer 2027.

Commenting on the official start of the project, Cllr Gavin White, Executive Member for Housing and Development at Manchester City Council, said:

“This is a real milestone moment for this development. The Council has believed in the positive impact an LGBTQ+ majority housing development could have for this community for many years – and to celebrate the social rent homes officially starting on site is a great moment for the city.

“Working with the LGBT Foundation, we know that older LGBTQ+ people worry about being able to access appropriate and inclusive housing later in life. Although we hope all older person’s accommodation is welcoming to everyone, this scheme will provide safe, secure and affordable housing for LGBTQ+ people to live with dignity.

“We look forward to the completion of these homes that will complement and enhance this part of Whalley Range – and be an important part of this community.”

Paul Martin, Chief Executive at LGBT Foundation added:

“We’re delighted to be here for the official start on site of this groundbreaking project. Having been involved from the very beginning, it’s been incredible to see the vision come to life — and as time has passed, the need for this scheme has only grown more urgent.

“In 2025, with LGBTQ+ communities facing increasing pressure, safe and inclusive spaces like this are more essential than ever. Older LGBTQ+ people are disproportionately affected by isolation, discrimination, and poor health, often without traditional family support. The Russell Road scheme offers not just housing, but community, dignity, and care.

“The response has been overwhelming, and we hope this flagship scheme will inspire similar developments across the country.”

Alison Dean, Chief Executive at Great Places, said:

“We are incredibly proud to mark the official start on site for this pioneering project. This development represents a significant step forward in providing inclusive and supportive housing for Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community.

“By working closely with our partners and the local community, we are creating a space that not only meets the needs of older LGBTQ+ people but also fosters a sense of belonging and security. This project is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing that respects and enhances the local environment.”

