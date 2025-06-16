Miniso makes Glasgow debut at Braehead shopping centre

Braehead Shopping Centre has officially welcomed global lifestyle brand, MINISO, with the retailer opening its first store in Glasgow, and only its second in Scotland, at the centre. The debut reinforces Braehead’s position as Scotland’s first choice among highly sought-after brands.

The 1,750 sq ft store, located on the lower level near MAC Cosmetics, delivers the full MINISO experience, offering a wide selection of trending beauty, stationery, homeware, and toys, including licensed collections from Disney, Sanrio, Pokémon, Harry Potter, and Stitch.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management, at Pradera Lateral, asset managers of Braehead Shopping Centre, commented: “That MINISO has chosen to make its Glasgow debut in Braehead is testament to the significant appeal the centre has among leading global brands. MINISO’s unique proposition, with its vibrant design and affordable lifestyle products, aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver engaging, experience-rich retail at Braehead.”

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, added: “This is a milestone opening for us as we continue our UK expansion. Braehead is a key regional destination with a loyal customer base and high visitor numbers, and so is the ideal location for such an important debut. The store has had an incredible response already and are excited to become part of the community here.”

MINISO’s opening at Braehead follows the signing of Flying Tiger Copenhagen at the destination, which is due to open its new store concept in the coming weeks. Located adjacent to M&S’s regional flagship, the store will stock a variety of seasonal and practical goods, with new collections launched every six weeks.

