National Federation of Roofing Contractors Welcomes Housebuilding Boost to Provide High-Quality Homes Across UK

NFRC (The National Federation of Roofing Contractors) welcomes the government’s announcements in its Spending Review, particularly the commitment to significantly increase funding for the Affordable Homes Programme. The intention to unlock greater private investment in housebuilding through Homes England is also a positive step, provided it is implemented effectively.

The allocation of nearly £2.3bn a year to fix crumbling classrooms and a further £2.4bn to rebuild 500 schools presents a significant opportunity for NFRC members to contribute high-quality work to vital public infrastructure.

In addition, the pledge of up to £1.2 billion per year in skills training for young people by the end of the Parliament is a critical investment. It will help ensure a pipeline of trained professionals is in place to deliver these ambitious projects.

Richard Miller

NFRC Director of Membership, Richard Miller, said:

“It’s encouraging to see the Government making a strong commitment to social and affordable housing at a time when difficult decisions are being made across the board.

“A safe, well-built home is the foundation for a stable life, and this investment will play a key role in making more of these homes available to those who need them.

“To ensure this funding delivers real value, it is essential that homes are constructed to a high standard, using quality products and contractors whose workforce is demonstrably skilled.

“This is particularly important for roofing, especially now that solar panels will be the default on all new homes under the Future Homes Standard. That policy will only work if solar systems are properly designed and installed by professionals with the right expertise in both PV technology and roofing.”

NFRC urges the Government to avoid undermining the impact of these investments through further tax increases on construction businesses in the upcoming Autumn Budget.

“Many roofing businesses are already under pressure from rising employment costs,” Miller added. “In our most recent Spring survey, cost of employment was the most cited challenge facing roofing businesses, with 76% of responding Members highlighting the issue. Construction insolvencies remain high, and any further financial strain could put the Government’s housing ambitions at risk, regardless of how much funding is committed.”

NFRC eagerly anticipates the forthcoming publication of the government’s ten-year infrastructure strategy. A clear and reliable pipeline of work will be essential to ensure that the promised funding can be delivered effectively and translated into tangible outcomes on the ground.

