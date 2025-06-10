National Masonry Academy Achieves CITB Approved Training Organisation Status

The National Masonry Academy (NMA) is proud to announce that it has been officially recognised as a CITB Approved Training Organisation (ATO), marking a major milestone in the delivery of specialist, high-quality masonry training in the UK construction sector.

As a CITB ATO, the NMA is now authorised to deliver short-duration training, qualifications, and continuing professional development (CPD) that meet nationally recognised standards and align with current industry legislation. This recognition enables construction employers to access CITB grant support for eligible training delivered by the Academy, helping to drive workforce competence, safety, and career progression.

The National Masonry Academy forms part of the wider National Construction Academy group, with a flagship training facility based in Sheffield. It will provide on and off-site training tailored to real-world site conditions, covering everything from entry-level diplomas and apprenticeship programmes to manufacturer-led product accreditation and upskilling for professionals. The academy will also deliver robust training initiatives for ex-offenders and ex-veterans, supporting social mobility through industry skills.

Eve Livett, Chief Executive Officer of the National Masonry Academy, said: “Achieving ATO status is not just about a badge, it’s about trust, quality, and our responsibility to deliver training that genuinely supports the future of construction. The masonry sector has unique training needs, and we are now better placed than ever to meet them. This recognition from CITB validates The National Masonry Academy’s approach and opens the door for employers to access funded, fit-for-purpose skills development that strengthens safety, compliance, and career pathways.”

The Academy is the dedicated training arm of the Masonry Association of Great Britain and benefits from deep industry integration, including collaboration with contractors, suppliers across the EU and beyond, and international trade bodies. This ensures that NMA training remains relevant, future-focused, and responsive to evolving market demands.

The Sheffield facility includes space for both theoretical and practical training, as well as accommodation for trainees travelling from across the UK. Crucially, the Academy is supported by global suppliers, enabling it to provide access to the latest tools, materials, and technologies. Manufacturers are also invited to use the site to deliver bespoke training and registered installer programmes.

With plans to introduce NVQ and diploma training in the coming months and to onboard its first apprenticeship cohort in January 2026, the National Masonry Academy is poised to become the UK’s leading centre for masonry training and education.

By strengthening compliance with the Building Safety Act and wider government initiatives, and by unlocking funded training through the CITB levy system, the NMA is now ideally placed to support the upskilling and development of the UK construction workforce.

For more information about training opportunities or to enquire about partnerships, visit: https://nationalmasonry.academy

For course bookings or partnership enquiries, contact: training@nationalmasonry.academy

