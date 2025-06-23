Harrow Development Reaches New Heights with Topping Out Ceremony

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, held an event to celebrate topping out at their Northolt Road development in Harrow, North London - a development which will provide 191 new affordable homes.

The event was attended by The Guinness Partnership’s Group Chief Executive Catriona Simons, who was joined by Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing, and the London Borough of Harrow’s Mayor, Cllr Anjana Patel.

They were also joined by London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow, Krupesh Hirani; Roxeth ward Councillor Jerry Miles; the Borough’s Chief Planning Officer Viv Evans along with members of his team; Managing Director Ben Searle from the appointed contractors, Howarth Contractors Ltd; Guinness’s Group Director of Development & Commercial Services Kevin Williams and other members and partners of Guinness’s development team.

The development consists of 123 shared ownership and 68 London Affordable Rent homes – a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, close to the underground station and just one mile south of central Harrow, with its amenities, shops and overground station.

The homes are being delivered with the support of funding from the Mayor of London, under a GLA Strategic Partnership agreement.

Catriona Simons, Group Chief Executive at The Guinness Partnership said: “The topping out at Northolt Road is an important step towards delivery of our 191 new, high-quality affordable homes in Harrow that will make a real difference to people’s lives. We are grateful for the significant investment by the Mayor of London, and for the continued support from Harrow Council, and Howarth Contractors Ltd, who we are working with to build these new affordable homes in northwest London – and of course our teams on site who are making it happen.”

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing, said: “City Hall has invested more than £15m in this all-affordable new development and I am delighted to see The Guinness Partnership move closer to delivering the high-quality homes that Londoners urgently need at prices they can genuinely afford. The Mayor and I will continue working with boroughs and housing providers across London to support good growth like this as we build a fairer, better London for everyone.”

Councillor Marilyn Ashton, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Planning & Regeneration said: “The council is focused on providing high-quality new homes to meet the needs of our residents, as well as the growing demand for housing in Harrow. The topping out ceremony represents a key milestone in the delivery of 191 much needed, new and high-quality homes for South Harrow. Our regeneration plans for Harrow are ambitious and we welcome the contribution The Guinness Partnership and Howarth are making to those plans.”

Ben Searle, Managing Director at Howarth Contractors said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Guinness Partnership on this all-affordable development and reaching this significant milestone in the construction. It’s a proud moment to mark the topping out at Northolt Road, Harrow and continue this journey of providing 191 much needed homes for the residents in the London Borough of Harrow. We are now looking forward to handing over the first homes for occupation in Spring 2026.”

