One of UK’s largest road projects officially opens

One of the UK’s largest and most technically challenging road projects has officially opened, completing the £2bn Heads of the Valleys Road upgrade programme helping to deliver better transport and fix our roads.

The final phase of the Welsh Government funded upgrade programme , which was designed to deliver prosperity to some of the most deprived areas in Wales, has already created 2,200 new jobs across the country with almost a half of those employed living in the local area and coming from a disadvantaged or long-term unemployed background.

The £1.4bn Section 5&6 – Dowlais to Hirwaun final phase is helping to connect communities by linking the Valleys, South and West Wales to the English Midlands and beyond together with ports serving Irish and other European destinations. As well as improving the resilience of the South Wales trunk road network, the road provides a vital link across the top of the South Wales valleys for the Metro project improving links to the Cardiff and Swansea Bay City Regions.

This has been achieved by delivering:

17.7km of new dual carriageway

6km of new sideroads

more than 14km of active travel routes

38 culverts (a structure that channels water past an obstacle), 32 new bridges and 28 new retaining walls.

As well as boosting the region’s economy with approximately £400m being invested in the local supply chain, the project has helped to inspire the next generation through educational engagement sessions, and delivered a series of environmental benefits. These include:

employing 246 new apprentices, 30% of which live in the Valleys region.

supporting more than 24,000 hours of pupil engagement through the STEM programme.

hosting 86 educational site visits to show students the key aspects of construction.

planting more than 120,000 new trees and 8,000 new plants to support Marsh Fritillary Butterfly and creating new habitats for species such as Bats, Dormouse and Crested Newt to help wildlife continue to thrive.

Speaking at the official opening, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“Delivering better transport and fixing our roads is a priority for this government, which is why I am delighted to be marking the completion of what has been a hugely ambitious road upgrade programme.

“It’s been a complex project, which has not been without its challenges, but is a fantastic example of how targeted investment in road infrastructure can deliver benefits on so many levels, from providing local jobs to improving accessibility, supporting education and skills, as well as delivering environmental benefits.

“Of course, a project of this magnitude is inevitably going to have an impact on local residents, and I would like to thank those that were affected for their patience. I am confident that once people realise the benefits of this investment, memories of any disruption they have experienced will start to fade.”

Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford added:

“Investing in this major capital project has created real benefits for local people. It has resulted in £400m for the local supply chain and has created 2,200 new jobs.“Beyond improving transport, this project has built a legacy in the area, by training over 200 apprentices and providing STEM activities for local schools. This shows how our investments are improving more than just infrastructure; they are supporting our communities.”

