Pagabo Shares Thoughts on 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy

Karen Carter, director of national delivery at procurement specialist Pagabo, said: “One of the biggest talking points for the built environment of late has been the need for certainty and confidence – and the publication of the 10-year UK Infrastructure Strategy today certainly does a lot to support both of these.

“Labour’s promise to ‘Get Britain Building’ is now underpinned by this strategy and billions of funding covering new schemes, maintenance and upgrades, decarbonisation and improving energy and transport networks just to name a few. Combined with the interactive portal launching in July, this should provide the industry with the levels of confidence and certainty it’s been craving. Perhaps even more importantly, these announcements should foster certainty and confidence in the private sector too, enabling more private sector partnerships and funding to accelerate delivery.

“There’s also a clear goal to create the maximum social value possible with a place-based approach and better social infrastructure – delivering not just homes and buildings, but bringing together travel networks, education, healthcare, homes, public realm and cultural offerings places that truly work for their communities.

“We welcome the news there will be further consultation on procurement reforms to ‘better support social value and SMEs’ – showing that government understands just how powerful procurement can be in unlocking social value. The right processes and early engagement are key – and with renewed certainty and confidence, the built environment can bring together the partnerships needed to make this strategy a reality.”

About Pagabo:

Pagabo is the UK’s leading procurement organisation, providing a suite of frameworks that enable public sector organisations to procure the goods and services they need. Established in 2013, the company provides UK and EU procurement law compliant framework agreements, a Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) and bespoke consultancy – all delivered and backed up by a team of MCIPS and NEC qualified procurement professionals. To date, works procured through Pagabo’s frameworks have enabled more than £6 billion in social value for communities.

