Renewed partnership to strengthen transport delivery network in Wales

SUPPORTING national infrastructure and accelerating project efficiency, contract management software specialist Sypro has announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with Transport for Wales (TfW).

Now entering its third term, the four-year agreement will see TfW using Sypro’s contract management software – a project oversight and collaboration hub designed to streamline contract management in real time – in support of its National Delivery Plan.

This long-term plan is focused on enhancing capability and reliability across the rail, bus, and active travel networks in Wales. By providing greater transparency and control, the renewed partnership will help reduce risk, minimise delays on future infrastructure projects, and uphold robust governance throughout the lifecycle of each contract.

To date, Sypro’s software has supported 180 projects worth more than £615 million, including major transport initiatives in Wales such as the Core Valley Lines transformation in 2020, the opening of Bow Street station in 2021, and the delivery of the Cardiff Bus Interchange in June 2024.

Simon Hunt, strategic account director at Sypro, said: “Working with an organisation like TfW is a major vote of confidence – not just in our platform, but in the wider adoption of digital tools that can meaningfully enhance project delivery.

“In a climate where delays and cost overruns can undermine public trust, our technology helps ensure infrastructure projects stay on track – figuratively and literally. Whether it’s a major build or a routine maintenance contract, supporting public infrastructure and protecting public investments is central to our mission at Sypro.”

Sypro’s system is designed to support contractors, consultants, and clients by simplifying contract management. So far, TfW and its partners have logged more than 42,000 communications through the software, helping to drive efficient, transparent project delivery. This includes supporting 186 TfW users, with 854 collaborators from 35 partner organisations operating on live construction projects.

Sypro’s software also operates across a range of contract types, including New Engineering Contract (NEC), Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT), and custom agreements.

So far, TFW has utilised a range of NEC contracts, including the Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) for major works, the Professional Services Contract (PSC) for consultancy, the Engineering and Construction Short Contract (ECSC) for simpler projects, and Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) stages to strengthen pre-construction planning.

This flexibility ensures consistent, contract-compliant support across TfW’s varied programmes – from track renewals and station refurbishments to new infrastructure developments.

Andrew Dix, head of commercial infrastructure at Transport for Wales, said: “What sets Sypro apart is not only the flexibility of the platform but also the responsive support that comes with it.

“As part of the National Delivery Plan, our goal is to create a more accessible, sustainable, and efficient transport system for Wales. Achieving that requires timely, coordinated delivery of infrastructure projects – and Sypro’s system plays a crucial role in helping us manage these with clarity and confidence.

“Its ability to streamline complex processes while providing full project visibility has been a game-changer. We’re excited to continue this partnership as we invest in the future of Wales’ transport network across rail, bus, and active travel.”

For more information on Sypro and its contract management software, visit https://sypro.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals