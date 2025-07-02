BAM UK & Ireland secures Passivhaus certification for the largest certified educational Passivhaus building in the world

BAM UK & Ireland has received certification from Passivhaus Institute for Woodmill High School and St Columba’s RC High School, part of the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

This project is now the largest certified educational Passivhaus building in the UK, as well as the largest Passivhaus certified building in the world in the school, college and university categories.

Contractor BAM UK & Ireland worked closely with Fife Council to deliver one Passivhaus Classic dual secondary school building in Dunfermline under one roof. The school has recorded an airtightness of 0.45m3/(hr-m3)@50Pa air changes per hour, meaning less than half of the air inside the building is replaced by outside air due to leakage each hour, improving heat retention and energy efficiency.

The Passivhaus education project has received certification from Passivhaus Institute, the independent institute for outstanding energy efficiency in buildings.

Passivhaus buildings helps clients address the climate emergency and cost of living crisis by delivering sustainable building solutions that can help lower costs, meaning funds can be spent in the right places such as additional teaching staff.

Jim Ward, Scottish regional director at BAM UK & Ireland, comments: “Passivhaus is not just about changing building standards, it’s about changing a mindset to get quality embedded into how we deliver buildings within the construction industry. We are delighted to have received certification from Passivhaus Institute, and recognition for the energy efficiency methods used to deliver Woodmill High School and St Columba’s RC High School.

“The building will help to significantly reduce energy costs, while also improving air quality, creating a better learning environment for both pupils and staff. It’s a project we are incredibly proud to have delivered in close partnership with Fife Council and one that aligns with our commitment to building a sustainable tomorrow.”

Cllr Cara Hilton, Fife Council’s Education Spokesperson, comments: “This certification is a fantastic achievement for Dunfermline Learning Campus. It highlights our commitment to sustainability and providing high-quality learning environments for our students.”

