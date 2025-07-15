Brewery Gardens Begins to Take Shape as Graham Breaks Ground on Landmark Manchester Site

A major new chapter in Manchester’s regeneration story is set to begin, as construction firm Graham is appointed to lead the £110 million transformation of the former Boddingtons Brewery site.

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, has selected Graham as the main contractor to deliver Brewery Gardens – a high-density residential scheme located on Great Ducie Street in the heart of the city. The project will bring 505 new homes to a long-disused brownfield plot spanning just 1.25 acres.

This prominent scheme is one of the first in the country to secure Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator, a critical milestone under new building safety legislation. It marks the second such success this year for Latimer and Graham, following the Dyecoats development in Leeds. With regulatory hurdles cleared, work in Manchester is scheduled to begin this summer, with completion targeted for autumn 2028.

The design reflects the site’s rich industrial past, with proposed buildings featuring a traditional brick exterior, aluminium-framed windows and Juliet balconies to maintain an urban, character-driven appearance.

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said the project signals a major step in the group’s ambitions for central Manchester. He added that Brewery Gardens will play a key role in helping to meet the city’s growing housing demand by delivering well-designed, affordable homes in a sustainable and attractive environment.

Stephen Van den Hoek, regional director at Graham, said the Gateway 2 approval highlights the strong collaboration between partners and underlines a shared commitment to delivering homes that meet modern standards of safety, quality and community value.

The development is part-funded by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and represents a major piece of the wider regeneration strategy for the area. Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig welcomed the scheme as an early catalyst for the long-term redevelopment of the neighbouring Strangeways district.

She described Brewery Gardens as a significant moment for the city’s housing landscape – offering affordable living options in a central location, while unlocking the potential of one of Manchester’s most ambitious transformation zones.

Once complete, Brewery Gardens will not only reinvigorate a landmark site long associated with the city’s brewing heritage but will also bring new life and purpose to a key gateway into central Manchester.

