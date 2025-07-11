IKEA to Launch First Compact Retail Park Store in Harlow

IKEA is set to open its first new-format retail park store at Harlow Retail Park in Essex, marking a significant step in the homeware giant’s evolving UK strategy.

The Harlow site will debut IKEA’s innovative ‘small store’ concept – a streamlined format designed to be quicker and more cost-efficient to launch than the traditional large-scale outlets. By repurposing the existing structure at the retail park, IKEA has been able to fast-track the store’s development, with doors set to open just over 100 days after securing the lease.

Designed with convenience in mind, the store will feature a compact, easy-to-navigate layout. Customers can expect a curated showroom and market hall experience, access to the full IKEA range online, and a dedicated food offering.

The Harlow opening forms part of a broader UK expansion, with two additional small-format stores planned for Norwich and Chester in the coming months. IKEA also intends to open new ‘Plan and Order’ points in Dundee and York, alongside a new city centre store in Brighton, scheduled for 2025.

Peter Jelkeby, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA UK & Ireland, commented:

“The opening of the IKEA Harlow small store is a landmark moment for us as we continue to evolve our retail offer and explore new ways to serve more people in more places. We look forward to joining this thriving town as part of the local community when we open our doors later this month.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals