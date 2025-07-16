Mayfield Momentum: New Office Scheme Breaks Ground in Manchester’s Urban Oasis

Construction is officially underway on The Republic, the first commercial building to rise within the evolving Mayfield Park district in central Manchester. The project marks a major milestone for the £1.4 billion regeneration of the former industrial zone, located beside Piccadilly Station.

The Republic will be a 13-storey, 233,000 sq ft office building designed by architects Morris & Company. Once complete, the space will accommodate approximately 2,000 workers, bringing a significant new business community to the heart of this revitalised neighbourhood. It is set to become the first office in Manchester situated within a public park – a rare concept in UK cities.

Developer Landsec, alongside main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland, has broken ground on the scheme, ushering in a new chapter in the wider transformation of the 24-acre site. As the first office development in the northwest to commence construction in 2025, The Republic symbolises the region’s continued demand for high-quality, sustainable workspace.

The project is part of a broader mixed-use vision that includes residential development and a major green space expansion. The first phase of construction will also see Mayfield Park grow by 40 per cent, extending it to over 10 acres and firmly establishing it as the city’s greenest public space. Plans include the delivery of 879 new homes, which are set to follow the commercial element of the scheme.

Henrietta Nowne, development director at Landsec, said: “The Republic kickstarts the next phase of growth at Mayfield with the delivery of quality workspaces that the city needs, and gets us closer to delivering much-needed new homes. It sets the tone for what the wider district aims to become – a balanced mix of city living, green space and next-generation workplaces.”

The Republic is also one of the first projects to reflect Manchester’s commitment to a more people-centric urban core, where public realm, sustainability, and accessibility are woven into large-scale development.

Leader of Manchester City Council, Bev Craig, welcomed the start of construction: “Mayfield is facilitating transformational change at the eastern gateway of Manchester’s city centre. The start on site of The Republic marks an exciting new chapter in Mayfield’s transformation. This project highlights what strong collaboration between public and private partners can achieve in delivering new jobs, homes, and community infrastructure.”

The Republic and its surrounding district are being brought to life by the Mayfield Partnership – a public-private collaboration involving Manchester City Council, Transport for Greater Manchester, London & Continental Railways (LCR), and Landsec.

Work is expected to be completed in 2028, with The Republic poised to become a flagship component in Manchester’s next-generation commercial landscape.

